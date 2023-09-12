Disney’s Haunted Mansion Coming To DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K UHD Next Month







We finally have the release date for Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.” The film is releasing on Disney+ on October 4, 2023. Now we have the details of the physical release on the film which will be available on Blu-Ray, DVD and as a 4K UHD Steelbook.

“Haunted Mansion” will be released to physical media on October 17, 2023. It is an interesting move for Disney to put it on Disney+ before cashing in on physical releases, but given that the movie underperformed at the box office they may hope it brings subscribers to the streaming platform.

Best Buy will be offering an exclusive collector’s edition SteelBook that will include a Blu-ray disk, a 4K UHD disk and a digital code.

Walmart will also offer the Blu-ray disk, 4K UHD, digital code and a limited edition pin.

There will also be a Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital Code basic release and an Ultimate Collectors Edition release.

Bonus Features

The sets will also come with bonus features. Collider says these will vary by product and retailer.

There are two different featurettes:

Making Haunted Mansion which features cast and crew interviews, technology aspects, ride inspirations and more.

999 Happy Haunts focuses on the hidden Easter Eggs in the film.

The sets will also feature eight deleted scenes and a gag reel.

