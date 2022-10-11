Disney’s Greed Hits New Heights Ahead of The Holiday Season

The Walt Disney Company and Bob Chapek himself are becoming more and more despised by the very fans the company has catered to for years. Scrooge would be proud. As we reported earlier, Disney has announced increases to the controversial upcharged Genie+ offering that replaced the free FastPass at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Individual Lightning Lane prices on some popular attractions are also increasing in price.

The Walt Disney Company and Bob Chapek have struck again with the start of the new fiscal year 2022-2023. Chapek has to do something to keep the profits increasing to keep his job as Miser in Chief. In predictable Chapek fashion it’s cut experiences, cut down quality and increase the pricing (basically Disney isn’t even trying to hide their corporate face behind a cartoon mouse anymore.)

Just like the park tickets, Disney is now fluctuating Genie+ and Lightning Lane passes by demand / date. It’s an odd choice given that Chapek admitted that only about 50% of guests actually used the service. But they got a taste of the cash and decided to squeeze those guests even more.

It could also be because so many were using it that the lines were not any better and they are trying to make it seem like a more “exclusive” upsell by charging a more exclusionary price.

CEO Bob Chapek is under the impression that people will keep paying the increasing prices for both the parks and streaming platforms. They recently demanded that Dish TV/ Sling TV pay them $1 billion more for Disney owned channels to be offered to customers. The CEO keeps citing “demand” for his outrageous price increases. Customers are starting to grow weary of Disney’s greed. Many of us real people are facing economic distress with increasing food and living costs. Natural gas prices near me have more than doubled since this time last year. Recession and inflation is looming. People can not afford to keep Disney afloat.

Make no mistake. If people cut off spending Disney is going to be heavily impacted. They only have the power and “demand” if consumers give it to them.

Twitter didn’t take it well, not that I can blame them:

correct — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 11, 2022

This just reinforces my change of direction to spend my vacation money on cruises (Celebrity) vs WDW. 18 times to @WaltDisneyWorld 6 years is enough, tired of the penny pinching. — Sam W (@wiredforflight) October 11, 2022

Paycheck at his finest once again pricing out the normal guest can’t wait for epic universe to dismantle the juggernaut — joeyTmedia (@JCobra407) October 11, 2022

Why does it feel like they are actively trying to make the most confusing experience possible — Hayris Bask 💫 (@StarWarsEnergy) October 11, 2022

Crappy service, higher prices – The Chapek Way! — JT (@JTMoney407) October 11, 2022

Paycheck raising prices on a product that works worse than the old product it replaced. This is the way…to keep alienating customers — John (@Smithjohn3966) October 11, 2022

It’s unreal how these hikes happen so often. How bout a couple years of a stable price before increasing it? Disney inflation is like 100x the normal rate of inflation. — Lucas McCain (@RealLucasMcCain) October 11, 2022

I agree with this a lot. It’s so stressful. Everything has to be planned. I usually need a vacation from the vacation.

Combine trying to budget for genie+, however unhelpful it is, food, lighting lanes because you, god forbid, want to sleep in on your vacation, and Disney feels like a chore. It’s not relaxing. It’s a Money sink disguised as a family vacation. — lyss 🌙 (@_lyssluna) October 11, 2022

As long as people keep paying it Disney will keep doing it.

Frankly it’s absolute Bull Sh*t.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!