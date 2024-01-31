Disney’s First Amendment Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis Dismissed by Judge







The Walt Disney Company’s free-speech lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has come to an end. The Mouse was unsuccessful but determined to continue to drag things out.

The state of Florida had applied to have the case dismissed. Today, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor agreed. Disney had argued that DeSantis dissolved Reedy Creek in a move to punish Disney over statements the company had made regarding some sensitive subjects involving children.

Judge Winsor more or less said Disney did not have a leg to stand on for the free-speech lawsuit:

“In short, Disney lacks standing to sue the Governor or the Secretary, and its claims against the CFTOD Defendants fail on the merits because ‘when a statute is facially constitutional, a plaintiff cannot bring a free-speech challenge by claiming that the lawmakers who passed it acted with a constitutionally impermissible purpose.’“

According to Variety, Disney will attempt to appeal Judge Winsor’s decision via the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. A Walt Disney Company spokesperson issued the following statement:

“This is an important case with serious implications for the rule of law, and it will not end here. If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with. We are determined to press forward with our case.“

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has been a mixed bag. The new board has helped and hindered those working in and around the Walt Disney World area.

We’ve also learned that the former Reedy Creek Improvement District allegedly did some shady stuff regarding contracts and hiring. It’s hard to figure out what is real and what is politics.

At least the FDOT will inspect the Walt Disney World monorail system and hopefully make it safer for us all.

[Source: Variety]