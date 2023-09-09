Disney’s EPCOT Announcements From Destination D23







Today was the “big” announcement day for D23 and while there is a panel about EPCOT later today, these were the “announcements” for the Walt Disney World park today. All but one we knew about and the one we didn’t is a retheme of a current attraction.

I think Disney doesn’t want to spend money but knows they have to do something with Universal Orlando’s EPIC Universe coming soon.

The new nighttime show is called Luminous The Symphony of Us.

A new nighttime spectacular called “Luminous The Symphony of Us” will debut at EPCOT on Dec. 5, 2023!

“Luminous The Symphony of Us” will feature fireworks, fountains, lasers, lighting effects and music and continue Disney’s long tradition of amazing nighttime entertainment at the park.

The new Figment Meet and Greet opens tomorrow.

Figment will begin greeting guests at EPCOT on Sept. 10 at the Imagination Pavilion. At least we have a nod to the original Journey Into Imagination and Dreamfinder with the background. Would rather have Dreamfinder back and the attraction brought back to what it was, but at least they didn’t erase Dreamfinder completely. Yet.

World Celebration Neighborhood opens in December.

This will finally complete the three neighborhoods and hopefully remove all the awful walls around the park.

Test Track is Getting a “reimagining”

Chevrolet is working with Disney to redo the popular attraction. The new version will take inspiration from the original World of Motion attraction. I do like that quite a bit. They want to bring the “spirit of optimism” to the new version. I hope they really lean into the World of Motion references!

Journey of Water and the Moana Meet and Greet will open on October 16.

Most of these announcement are things that have been in the works for years. Other than the Test Track retheme, it was all old stuff.

Source: Disney Parks Blog