Disney’s Controversial ‘Primos’ Series Gets Mysteriously Delayed?







Nearly one year ago, Disney released a trailer for a brand new animated series “Primos.” The show centered on a ten-year-old girl named Tater Ramírez-Humphrey, the daughter of a mixed Mexican American family who must spend the summer with her twelve cousins.







The series almost immediately drew controversy surrounding its portrayal of some of the characters as stereotypes and the mispronunciations of certain words. In fact the world “Primo” is used as a masculine description while “Prima” is used as a feminine description as the Spanish language tends to use gender specific terms.



There were also criticisms comparing the show to the popular Nickelodeon cartoon The Loud House, which had a very similar premise, with the main character living in a house with ten other adolescent family members.







The situation only worsened when the series’ lead vice actress, Myrna Velasco, took to her Instagram to respond to the backlash and said that the Spanish language was forced upon the Latin Americans. Her response was not well received at all.



Since then the show’s original trailer was taken down on YouTube. Many have seemingly forgotten about the whole controversy until recently, when it was reported that the show was now indefinitely delayed.



Multiple outlets on X/Twitter (Such as @ToonHive) are reporting that the show has been removed from its original scheduled air date of June 6th and has even beed removed from the Disney+ PR page.

Disney's ‘Primos’ has been seemingly delayed after the show is no longer appearing on Disney Channel's schedule for June 6th, nor is it on Disney+'s official PR page for June 2024. pic.twitter.com/VmpQuD8iiv — ToonHive (@ToonHive) May 21, 2024

While Disney has not officially announced the situation, the lack of promotion and the removal of the show from its time slot indicate a delay. It isn’t known when or even if this show will premiere.



What do you think? Is the show delayed? Will it even be released? Let us know your thoughts below.