Disney’s Campsite Series Dioramas Usher In Summertime







It’s almost Summer! Well, if you’re in Florida, then it always feels like Summer. If you’re living somewhere not so warm, the latest Mickey Mouse merchandise could help spark summertime in your heart.

Beast Kingdom has announced a new series featuring Mickey and company enjoying what camping Disney-style in the Summer season has to offer. Whether it’s relaxing, camping, or grilling, the Campsite Series has it all.

The four dioramas feature the following Disney characters:

The Campsite Series is meant to fit together to create one large scene. However, they don’t lock together. The dioramas are around 5″X5″X7″. This means you could fit all four on a shelf with no issue. They’re made from ABS and PVC.

Although these are Summer-themed dioramas, they won’t ship out until November. OK, at least you’ll be ready for 2024’s Summer. Each Campsite Series diorama is priced at $33.99.

“Mickey is in charge of the barbecue this time, and he’s bringing along a luxurious camper to the camping site. Minnie and Pluto are bringing cute small tents along with picnic mats, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere at the campsite. Chip and Dale are perfect for the super cute Mongolian-style tent, and Dale is even bringing two large pinecones to decorate. Chip eagerly eyes the marshmallows in his hands, ready to roast them! Goofy and Donald Duck are enjoying the cool breeze and the camping atmosphere.”

For more Beast Kingdom Disney merchandise, check out our review of the DAH Donald Duck figure here. If this DAH figure caught your eye, head over to Beast Kingdom and use our promo code PNPDAH10 for 10% off. This discount applies to first-time buyers of in-stock Dynamic 8ction Heroes products.

[Source: Beast Kingdom]