Disney’s Bundle With Max Just Got Competition From Comcast Netflix, Apple Tv+ and Peacock.







Disney bought Hulu from Comcast and recently announced a new streaming bundle featuring Hulu, along with Disney+ and Max. Now Comcast is coming back with a new bundle of their own featuring Peacock, Netflix and AppleTV+.

According to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, the new bundle, called the StreamSaver, will be available to all Comcast broadband and TV customers at a “vastly reduced price to anything in the market today” during his presentation at MoffettNathanson’s 2024 Media, Internet, and Communications Conference.

According to Variety, Roberts explained that the purpose is to “add value to consumers” and at the same time “take some of the dollars out of” other companies’ streaming businesses, he added, while reinforcing Comcast’s broadband service offerings.”

The Comcast StreamSaver bundle is said to be hitting the market ahead of the $2 price increase for Peacock on July 18.

It’s all good news for consumers who want better rates for streaming. But it’s bad news for Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, who probably hoped their bundle would bring them closer to catching up with Netflix.

Comcast sold Hulu to Disney, and now it is teaming up with Netflix, the biggest streaming service of all.

