Disney+’s Boba Fett Joins The Meisho Movie Realization Lineup

Boba Fett is no stranger to the Meisho Movie Realization line of highly detailed action figures. However, Fett, as we know him today, thanks to the Disney+ series, hasn’t received the Daimyo treatment. The last time we saw the famous bounty hunter in this line was when he was a Ronin.

We spotted this new Boba Fett at the Big Bad Toy Store. It looks like he is taking on the role of a feudal lord of Japan. OK, the figure is mostly the same as the previous release but with an updated paint job. He has a few updates to his armor, but most of this new Daimyo version is the same. The most significant difference I see is the lack of bicep armor; he no longer has side skirt armor. However, there are welcome upgrades. Rather than having dagger-launching gauntlets, they’ve been updated to be more series-accurate. Also, the right gauntlet features a grappling claw with a chain. His version of Fett also includes a Gaffi stick.

The figure is available for pre-order now. He’s going for $124.99 and has an expected release date of March 2023.

Drawing inspiration from his appearance in the recent STAR WARS live-action series on Disney+, Boba Fett joins the Meisho Movie Realization lineup once more in his reclaimed Mandalorian Armor. In addition to his standard rifle and blaster armaments, this figure will also include a Meisho style version of the Gaffi Stick gifted to him in the series by the Tusken Raiders. Boba Fett’s infamous fibercord cable which fires from his right arm gauntlet has also been reimagined as a chain weapon with a small claw at the end for capturing his foes.

Fett will come with the following:

1 x Boba Fett Figure

2 x Pairs of Interchangeable Hands

1 x Katana

1 x Blaster Rifle

1 x Blaster Pistol

1 x Gaffi Stick

1 x Chain Weapon

Let us know what you think about the latest Meisho figure below!

[Source: Big Bad Toy Store]