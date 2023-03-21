Disney’s Asian Parks Have Better Easter / Spring Merchandise and I’m Jelly







I am going to take a minute to personally vent here. I’m so tired of seeing all the adorable merchandise that Disney parks get in Asia and we never get here! The Disney Parks Blog just released images of some of the cute merchandise coming and I really don’t see a reason that this adorableness can’t be released in the US parks!

Already the overseas parks get Duffy and friends. They are ahead on the nuiMOs with Cinderella and Aurora already released there. They even get cuter clothing for the plush. As much as Disney loves money you would think they would bring this stuff over to domestic parks! It would sell! I would buy most of it!

Just look at how cute this stuff is!

Tokyo Disneyland is getting Sakura pieces.

Here is the Spring Mickey and Friends collection coming to Shanghai!

Inspired by macaron colors! Why are we not getting these here? At least offer them on Shop Disney!

Shanghai Disney is getting an exclusive 2023 Duffy and Friends Floral Fragrance of Spring Collection!

Inspired by the irises, grape hyacinths, freesia, and other flowers.

Bring these to EPCOT’s China pavilion Disney! I can’t with how cute these are!

Hong Kong Disneyland is getting a Duffy and Friends Play Days from April 1-June 22. Duffy and Friends Play House merchandise and food will be offered!

Hong Kong is also getting a ‘StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet’ stage show and merchandise.

Hong Kong is also getting Mickey and Friends and Llamas! LLAMAS!

I’m telling you Disney. If you put select items on Shop Disney they will sell. When you offered headbands with the characters they sold out quickly! Or offer some of these items in the China or Japan pavilions! Or just bring the Duffy and Friends plush over, with emphasis on the “friends” part.

That is my rant for today. It’s just me lamenting that we don’t get these adorable pieces here. Disney brought us nuiMOs. I wish they would bring us more.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog