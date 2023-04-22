Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrates 25 Years on Earth Day Along With Special Merchandise

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


If you are visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom today you are in luck because it’s their 25th Anniversary! Of course, that means special offerings and special merchandise.

It is really busy today!

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

There is a new commemorative map for today’s festivities:

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

One of our bloggers is there with some photos of what is available! I will update this article as we get more information.

WDWNT was able to get a close view of the opening celebration:

Merchandise!

 

A shirt is available for $29.99 TODAY ONLY.

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Several pins are also available:

The pins range in price from $17.99-$24.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Commemorative Pin Today Only – $17.99

Limited Edition- $19.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Limited Edition- $19.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Limited Edition- $19.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Limited Edition- $17.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Limited Edition AP Pin- $19.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Limited Edition- $19.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Mystery Pins – $24.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)
(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Tank Top $39.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)
(Image Credit: Jon Self)
(Image Credit: Jon Self)

The Loungefly backpack is $88.

(Image Credit: Jon Self)
(Image Credit: Jon Self)

This button front shirt is $59.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Tie front shirt – $44.99

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

The Spirit Jersey is $79.99


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.