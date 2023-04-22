Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrates 25 Years on Earth Day Along With Special Merchandise







If you are visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom today you are in luck because it’s their 25th Anniversary! Of course, that means special offerings and special merchandise.

It is really busy today!

There is a new commemorative map for today’s festivities:

One of our bloggers is there with some photos of what is available! I will update this article as we get more information.

WDWNT was able to get a close view of the opening celebration:

Merchandise!

A shirt is available for $29.99 TODAY ONLY.

Several pins are also available:

The pins range in price from $17.99-$24.99

Commemorative Pin Today Only – $17.99

Limited Edition- $19.99

Limited Edition- $19.99

Limited Edition- $19.99

Limited Edition- $17.99

Limited Edition AP Pin- $19.99

Limited Edition- $19.99

Mystery Pins – $24.99

Tank Top $39.99

The Loungefly backpack is $88.

This button front shirt is $59.99

Tie front shirt – $44.99

The Spirit Jersey is $79.99