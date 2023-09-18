Disney’s ’90s Collection Hits ShopDisney, includes ‘A Goofy Movie’ Loungefly Backpack







Disney is celebrating 1990s nostalgia on ShopDisney.com, with the latest Disney 100 Decades Collection.

’90s nostalgia is huge right now, and Disney has you covered with merch inspired by A Goofy Movie, Darkwing Duck, Beauty and the Beast and more.

Front and center is a Loungefly mini backpack featuring Goofy and Max from A Goofy Movie.

From the write up…

Hit the open road (or river?) with Goofy and Max while carrying this Loungefly mini backpack spotlighting the stars of Disney’s A Goofy Movie. The simulated leather design features a ”floating” car and an ”underwater” translucent front zip pocket to gear-up your getaway for unexpected animated adventures!

’90s kids can get dangerous with the one and only Darkwing Duck!

Let’s get dangerous with Disney Afternoon daredevil Darkwing Duck in his secret identity as a soft plush toy from the Disney100 Decades Collection: The 1990s. Get this collectible keepsake just for the fame and glory!

Also new for this collection is this awesome Disney Afternoon enamel pin!

TV’s popular programming block, The Disney Afternoon, will throw you back to the ’90s to enjoy Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck and Gummi Bears with this stand-up 3D pin-on-pin diorama.

One of Pixar’s early (and most overlooked) films A Bug’s Life gets commerated with this new MagicBand+.

MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. This limited edition MagicBand+ design is inspired by Disney and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, with a collage of endearing insect characters from the animated film.

And the movie that really kicked off the Disney Renaissance, Beauty and the Beast, is commemorated with new glowing mouse ears.

Cast a spell of enchantment over your look wearing this light-up ear headband themed to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. ”Stained glass window” ears with rose petals and LED lights are set alongside a fabric rosette centerpiece. A golden, simulated leather padded band adds to the magical transformation.

Other 90s Disney properties have been added to the collection, including Chip ‘N Dale’s Rescue Rangers, Roger Rabbit, The Muppets and more.

Check out The Disney 100 Decades Collection:1990s here.