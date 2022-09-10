Disneyland’s Toontown Getting a Major Face Lift



Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California is getting a major overhaul in Mickey’s Toontown according to Disney Parks Blog. The area has been closed since March of 2022.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, elaborated on the reimagining of Toontown by saying, “We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests. The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways.”

Upon walking into the new Mickey’s Toontown, guests will enter CenTOONial Park that will offer guests multiple experiences including a water play area that will delight guests differently during the day and night. The area is said to also include plenty of spaces for kids to explore, play, splash, and interact with their family, friends, and favorite characters.

In addition, California’s Disneyland Resort will be getting their own Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Currently, at Walt Disney World, the attraction is operating at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This whimsical attraction takes you directly into a cartoon with the fab five amongst other characters. Chaos ensues and guests are transported on a railroad driven, not very well, by Goofy. This is said to not be a complete replica of Hollywood Studio’s version of the attraction. The attraction is take part of the space where the Gag Factory previously stood. This is an exciting addition to Toontown when it reopens in 2023.

The original Gadget’s Go Coaster will be rethemed and renamed to Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Gadget Coaster.

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin will remain in Toontown, but the attraction will receive an updated story line. It has been shared that Jessica Rabbit will now be a private detective in the updated story line.

It seems that Mickey and Minnie’s houses will return when the area reopens to the public. Refreshing and reimagining of the area have been widely assumed. Goofy’s House and Donald’s boat will offer more interact experiences including a water play area.

With all these changes, it seems that Toontown’s overhaul will offer something for everyone especially the preschool age demographic. There will be a lot of places for all different kinds of play for children of all ages.

Are you excited by the changes coming to ToonTown? Let us know in the comments below!