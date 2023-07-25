Disneyland’s Splash Mountain is Allegedly Haunted and Fighting Back Against Construction?







I come across many stories every day. While many are newsworthy and true, some are just too fun not to share, even if the story is so out there it makes me chuckle. This story falls into the second category. While I feel anything is possible but not necessarily probable, the idea that the ghosts of Splash Mountain are fighting back against becoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was too unique to pass up on.

What is the rumor here?

According to a post that was put in a Disneyland Facebook group, and later shared to Reddit, a person whose husband is working on the demolition of Splash Mountain for the transition to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the crews are allegedly facing pushback from unseen forces.

The comment was posted to Disneyland Rumors and News by an “Anonymous Member.”

Here’s what was posted:

“So my husband is working on the splash mountain/tiana ride at Disneyland, right now it’s mainly demo and let me tell you splash mountain isn’t going down without a fight, from what he tells me the ride seems to be haunted. I’m not much of a believer in such things but it’s funny to hear the stories he tells me, They have tools go missing and found

randomly in hard to get to areas, they can be pulling wire from the wall and it feels like someone is pulling back. They even had fires and a small explosion happen.

Definitely looking forward to tianas opening and to hear more spooky stories”

According to this person construction crews are allegedly facing disappearing and reappearing tools, someone pulling back on wires they are running and even small fires.

I can’t speak to the validity of this specific instance, but I can tell you as someone who did grow up in a haunted house, the tool story rings true. We would often have things disappear, and then we would find them in other areas. Once we even opened up a crawl space area and many missing items were hidden inside. As incredible as it sounds, that is a common “haunting” report. It could also just be someone on-site moving things around as a joke.

At this point it’s a fun story, but it’s just a story.

However, if more people come forward and report similar events or evidence under names and not just as “anonymous member” it might be easier to believe.

I have to admit, the idea of ghosts fighting against the remodeling is a fun idea, but for now it’s just a story.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.

Hat tip: Disney Dining