Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure Will Close For Refurbishment Early January

A few months ago, there was a rumor that the fan-favorite Disneyland attraction, Indiana Jones Adventure, would close for a few months for refurbishment. It turns out that the rumor is true.

The ride, located in Adventureland, will close on January 9, 2023 and will reopen Spring 2023.

While this refurbishment is expected to fix a lot of technical issues and restore the attraction to its “former glory,” rumor has it that Disney will also add some new scenes or elements from their upcoming movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will be released in theaters June 30, 2023.

The fifth Indy film is set during the peak of the Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union in the 1960s. More information on the plot can be found here.

Harrison Ford returns to reprise his role as the titular hero for one last time. The movie also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Ethann Isidore, Oliver Richters, and Mads Mikkelsen.

The film is directed by James Mangold and produced by Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, and Simon Emanuel along with executive producers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. John Williams also returns to compose the score.

Watch the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny here:

