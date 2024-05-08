DisneylandForward Gets Final Approval To Move Forward Withh New Expansions







Disneyland is about to get bigger after the Anaheim City Council unanimously voted to approve the project, allowing Disney to move forward with the $1.9 billion expansion.

While most of the proposed expansion area is currently parking or underutilized, some of the approved area is currently taken up by roads that will be shut down. This was a point of contention for some area residents.

Disney wants to add more theme park attractions alongside the hotels on part of Disneyland Drive and new shopping and entertainment areas in the Toy Story Parking lot. The new zoning will take effect in 30 days.

Under the agreement, Disney must spend at least $1.9 billion on the Disneyland expansion within the next ten years. Disney will also give $30 million towards affordable housing within the next five years, $15 million of which will be given in year one and the remaining $15 million to be paid in five years. They also agreed to pay the city $8 million for Anaheim parks in year one and $10 million for sewer improvements on Katella Avenue.

DisneylandForward will also create new jobs in Anaheim. Disney has said that over the next decade, it will add 4,500 operational jobs to the Disneyland Resort and 9,000 construction jobs to build the new areas.

Disney has been trying to close this deal with the city for years. Recently, they have been teasing park fans with possible IP for expansions or attractions, including Avatar, Tangled, Peter Pan, Frozen, Zootopia, Toy Story Land, Tron, and more.

