Disneyland To Host Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nites In March







Disney has just announced two Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite dates for 2024. This is a special ticketed, after-hours event celebrating classic and more recent Disney Channel favorites and hits at Disneyland Park. There will be two nights available.

Here are the available dates:

March 5, 2024

March 7, 2024

Ticket pre-sales for Magic Key holders will start on December 12, 2023 (no earlier than 9 AM PST) on Disneyland.com. The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting on December 14, 2023 (no earlier than 9 AM PST.)

This special after-hours event showcases programming, music, characters, parties, and more from recent and classic fan-favorite Disney Channel shows, including:

The “High School Musical” pep rally will take place through the streets of Disneyland park celebrating the songs from the beloved “High School Musical” franchise.

The “Phineas and Ferb” dance party at the stage in Tomorrowland will be a high-energy dance party, complete with a DJ and appearances by your favorite “Phineas and Ferb” characters!

“Camp Rock” karaoke will allow you to sing favorite songs, and The Ultimate Disney Channel Trivia Challenge will test true Disney Channel fans, all in the cozy atmosphere of The Golden Horseshoe.

The Ultimate Disney Channel Trivia Challenge will test true Disney Channel fans, all in the cozy atmosphere of The Golden Horseshoe. “Descendants” at the Rivers of America will invite you to take a cruise on the Sailing Ship Columbia and enjoy music from the “Descendants” trilogy.

Opportunities to step into imaginative photo backdrops representing favorite Disney Channel shows and movies, including “Lizzie McGuire,” “The Cheetah Girls,” “Teen Beach Movie” and more, will make you the star!

Enjoy specially themed foods and snacks all evening long. A few items to expect are the mini banana burritos and tropical banana punch at Red Rose Taverne, plus chili cheese loaded nachos, and s’mores donut skewer from Café Daisy. Additionally, specialty dining packages will be available, too.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog