Disneyland to Ditch Gas-Powered Vehicles on a Popular Ride!







Disneyland is going to make a significant change to a long-standing ride. Yes, the environmentalists are getting their way! Tomorrowland’s Autopia will ditch gas motors in favor of something more sustainable.

The LA Times had the exclusive story and a quote from Disney spokeswoman Jessica Good:

“Since opening with Disneyland park in 1955, Autopia has remained a guest-favorite most popular with young kids experiencing driving for the first time. As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a roadmap to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years.“

As the article notes, it’s unclear what is replacing the all-gas motors at Autopia. If I had to guess, there would be a mixture of onboard batteries with a track that charges the car as it drives on the in-ground trail.

The move to eject the gasoline-guzzling tiny motors is also being backed by the ride vehicles’ creator, Bob Gurr. When the LA Times spoke to the legendary Imagineer about the oncoming change, he said, “This has to be done with positive urging, rather than attacking and criticizing.”

Autopia originally opened in 1955, and a similar version called Tomorrowland Speedway appeared at Walt Disney World in 1971. Currently, the cars are powered by Honda GX gasoline engines. If you’ve ever been on this ride, you know how bad it can smell sometimes.

The initiative opens up several questions, such as:

With the switch to electric motors, will Honda remain the sponsor?

How will Disney ethically source the batteries?

What will the additional load be on the power grid if several vehicles have to be charged daily or continuously throughout the day?

Will the weight of the batteries and new motors cause the ride vehicles to move slower?

We’ll keep an eye out and see what happens!

[Source: LA Times]