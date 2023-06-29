Disneyland Resort Offering Summer 2023 Hotel Deals







July is upon us, which means it’s Disneyland Month! And it’s appropriate timing for Disney’s announcement of discounts at all three Disneyland Resort hotels. Discounts up to 25% are available for select rooms and dates. Are you a Disney Visa Cardholder? You can save up to 30%! Here are the details.

Hotel Discount: Save Up to 20% on Select Stays at a Disneyland Resort Hotel

August and September are great times to stay at Disneyland Resort. And if you don’t mind avoiding the weekend, you can save up to 20%. This offer is good for stays Sunday nights to Thursday nights. Specific savings include:

Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer.

Save up to 20% on Standard and Premium rooms, Sunday to Thursday nights.

The Fine Print

Book now through September 26, 2023. Travel must be completed by October 1, 2023. For Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or the Disneyland Hotel, must purchase a consecutive 4-night or longer stay. Subject to availability and restrictions. Not valid on previously booked rooms. There is an additional per-adult charge, if more than 2 adults stay in a room.

Disney Visa Cardholder Discount: Save Up to 30% on Select Premium Room Stays at a Disneyland Resort Hotel

Like the discount above, this one also works on Sundays through Thursdays. With this offer, Disney Visa Cardholders can save up to 30% on select Premium room stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort—valid Sunday to Thursday nights from August 1 through September, 30, 2023. Specific savings include:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Save up to 30% on Premium room types

Disneyland Hotel

Save up to 25% on Premium room types

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

Save up to 20% on Premium room types

The Fine Print

Book now through September 26, 2023. Travel must be completed by October 1, 2023. The guest (or their travel planner) must mention the offer when booking, and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit. If a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card is not used, the non-discounted room price will be charged for the duration of the stay. Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation. Subject to availability and restrictions. Not valid on previously booked rooms. There is an additional per-adult charge, if more than 2 adults stay in a room.

