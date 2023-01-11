Disneyland Promises More $104 Park Tickets in 2023 and Complimentary Attraction PhotoPass

Disney posted a bunch of announcements yesterday including some about Disneyland. Apparently they are getting more days of lower ticket prices, but Walt Disney World guests get their hotel parking free. Like Walt Disney World, Disneyland will get complimentary PhotoPass attraction ride photos.

Disneyland has added nearly two months worth of their lowest ticket prices of $104 through 2023.

Here’s what the Disney Parks Blog Posted:

Even more opportunities to visit with a $104 park ticket

“Ready, set, book! We’re happy to share that the Disneyland Resort reservation calendar will offer nearly two months worth of $104 park ticket dates throughout 2023, which means additional opportunities to enjoy our lowest one-day, one-park ticket price while creating moments destined to become memories.** And with so many exciting new offerings from the two new nighttime spectaculars –”Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland park and “World of Color – ONE” at Disney California Adventure park – to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, all opening January 27, plus returning favorite festivals, classic attractions, delicious food and beverage offerings and so much more, 2023 is a fantastic time to visit the Disneyland Resort!”

Disneyland is giving all guests Disney PhotoPass digital attractions photos.

“Complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital attraction photos for you to take home as a souvenir

So many of us have treasured memories captured in the form of attraction photos – whether it’s huge screams on your first Space Mountain ride or victorious smiles crossing the finish line on Radiator Springs Racers, these are some of the best moments to take home from your visit. As a “thank-you” to our incredible Disneyland Resort guests, we’re excited to make Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads captured on any Disney PhotoPass available attraction during a park visit, complimentary for all ticketed park guests on the Disneyland app starting February 4, throughout the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort.***”

Source: Disney Parks Blog