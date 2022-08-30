Disneyland Paris Is Getting A New Tangled Ride?

It appears that the 2010 Disney animated classic Tangled is finally getting its own ride; Just not at the park that you were either expecting or hoping. The new “Tangled Round Ride” is reportedly in development for Disneyland Paris.



The ride was rumored to have been in development a few years back, but with the recent rumors of the Disneyland Paris version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge being scrapped talks about the Tangled attraction have started up again.



The attraction is said to be a sinning ride similar to the Mad Tea Party ride. Some blueprints of the attraction show the loading area and where the spinners will be located.









The ride is also said to be located next to a nearby pond that will give the feeling the lantern scene from the film.



The ride is currently believed to open around the same time the currently in-development Frozen themed land opens. It would be appropriate since Tangled can be seen as Frozen‘s predecessor.



Sadly no Tangled ride appears to be coming to any of the North American Parks any time soon. Outside a restroom area in Fantasy Land in Magic Kingdom there is very little fanfare for the film.



Tangled helped reinvigorate Walt Disney Animation as their last few movies had been box office duds. The film went on to earn almost $600 Million and spawned a popular television series Tangled: The Series (Later renamed to Rupunzel’s Tangled Adventure) that lasted three seasons. Without the success of Tangled perhaps we would have never gotten films like Frozen or Moana.



Hopefully one day either Disneyland or Walt Disney World will have an attraction themed after Tangled. But it appears the only way you’ll get to see Rapunzel and Flynn Rider at the American Disney Parks in in a parade or meet n’ greet.



Source: WDWNT









