Disneyland Paris has an Amazing Electrical Sky Parade Drone Show!







Disneyland Paris has always felt more magical than the US parks. This is in part due to the more fantastical design of the castle and surrounding areas. Every counterpart to our rides here is vastly improved, with Space Mountain and Phantom Manor being the standouts.

Even Disneyland Paris’s version of the Electrical Light Parade outdoes the original! Why? Because it’s using drones!

The Electrical Sky Parade takes full advantage of what programmed drones can do and creates fantastical images from Disney’s history high above Sleeping Beauty Castle. Thanks to Attraction Magazine, we saw a highlight reel of the event.

The new nighttime entertainment mixes led-equipped drones and projection effects to make a larger-than-life spectacle at the park. Of course, the Electrical Sky Parade starts with a remix of Perrey and Kingsley’s Baroque Hoedown.

The first formation the drones take after the banner is a train. Yes, the engine even emits smoke!

Although the video doesn’t show the entirety of the Electrical Sky Parade, we do get to see the following highlights:

Captain Hook’s pirate ship, complete with pixie dust!

Pete’s Dragon (Elliott), a staple of the original Main Street Electrical Parade, emerges behind the castle.

A pumpkin descends from the sky and transforms into Cinderella’s carriage.

Sadly, the Electrical Sky Parade will not be a permanent staple of Disneyland Paris. The event will run only until September 30, 2024. However, I suspect the park will introduce a new drone show for the holiday season.

We found another video from DLP Welcome; although it doesn’t have the best angle of the drone show, you do get the whole 10-minute experience:

I’m surprised that the Genie was not used because he seems like the perfect character for something this big. Maybe in the next version of the show?

