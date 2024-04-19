Disneyland Paris ‘Alice & The Queen of Hearts’ Show Looks … Interesting







Don’t be late! Alice and the Queen of Hearts are putting on a new show at Disneyland Paris!

The French Disney Park will be hosting a new musical on May 25. Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland looks like it will be something else. Oh, and it’s definitely something that would only work in Paris.

Consider it a mix of Disney magic and Cirque du Soleil but with an Alice in Wonderland twist. Oh, and there will be BMX bikes, too!

The outfits for Alice, the Queen, and the Mad Hatter take cues from the 1951 animated classic but update them in ways that feel like something you’d see in Return to Oz or even the ’90s Disney Channel show Adventures in Wonderland.

While it may seem a bit extreme and flashy (the Mad Hatter’s outfit, mostly), the costume and set designs are far better than the high strangeness we witnessed in Tim Burton’s two films. If Disney were ever to revisit the live-action world of Wonderland, I’d prefer these aesthetics.

But what’s it all about? Attractions Magazine asked Matteo Borghi, the show’s director, those questions. It would appear that the Queen of Hearts is at the center of this story:

“The Queen of Hearts is not happy, as she feels she alone should be the guest of honor, so a new face-off between Alice and the Queen follows, bringing the croquet game to a close and finally deciding which of the two will be celebrated. All this under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter, who handles things, shall we say… his way!“

Interestingly, Borghi borrowed concepts from previous Disney Parks shows:

“I wanted to offer our guests a different experience from what we’re already familiar with at Walt Disney Studios Park: Mickey and the Magician, a musical illusion show, and Together: a Pixar Musical Adventure that uses technology to immerse spectators in the Pixar universe.“

Click here to check out the full interview. Hopefully, a video of the show will pop up as soon as it premieres next month.

