Disneyland Parades and Character Cast Members Vote to Unionize







Disneyland cast members have voted to unionize with the Actors’ Equity Association. Previously, we reported that the Disneyland parade and character actors would vote for unionization, and the final vote was in favor, 953 for – 258 against.

1,700 cast members were included in this new unionization effort, but it seems that about a large number of them didn’t vote for or against it.

The members are asking for higher wages and “more reliable schedules” according to NPR.

The vote, which ran from Wednesday to Saturday, was supervised by the National Labor Relations Board. The new union is being referred to as “Magic United.”

Actors’ Equity posted the vote count to X yesterday.

Final count: 953 pro, 258 con – welcome to Actors’ Equity Association, Magic United!!!!!!! — Actors’ Equity (@ActorsEquity) May 19, 2024

Next, the vote moves into an objection phase, and if none are submitted, the voting will be finalized.

According to ABC7 Disney declined to comment on the union at this time as it has not been finalized

Disney already works with different unions within the theme parks. Walt Disney World performers are already unionized, so it is unlikely that Disney wouldn’t recognize the union and work with it.

Actors’ Equity Association President Kate Shindle said,

“This is an incredible victory, and we appreciate all the support over the past several weeks. We’re excited about the next phase. These Cast Members are both pro-union and pro-Disney, and they’re looking forward to meeting with their employer across the bargaining table in a good faith effort to make both the work experience and the Guest experience better.“

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: ABC, NPR