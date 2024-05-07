Disneyland Numbers are “Soft” While DIS Braces for a Not-So-Magical Q3







Disney’s Q2 earnings report is currently happening, and it seems like the goal is to soften the blow of a less-than-stellar Q3.

Disney’s Parks revenue was up overall, but Disneyland’s numbers were described as “soft” due to inflation, “which was mitigated by higher ticket prices and hotel room prices.”

Inflation has hit California incredibly hard, and many people probably can’t even think about a Disney vacation when groceries cost more there than anyplace else in the US.

Disney CEO Bob Iger assured shareholders the DisneylandForward which is expected to get final approval from the city council tonight. DisneylandForward is the expansion of Disneyland that is said to include a West Coast version of Pandora.

Thanks to X user @passportwonderland, we can see where Disneyland can potentially expand the park.

However, everything’s not coming up Mickey. The earnings call seemed to point to Q3 not being all that great for Disney. Higher wages and higher spending will put a dent in Disney’s third quarter, and there does seem to be some concern that post-pandemic travel has peaked.

