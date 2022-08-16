Disneyland Magic Key Renewal Date and Price Hikes Announced

Disney has finally announced their Magic Key Pass renewal window and yes there are price hikes for all passes except the Imagine Key. Is anyone really surprised? The Dream Keyis being replaced with the “Inspire Key” which costs more. For now only renewals are allowed, there will be no new Magic Key sales at this time. There is also a class action lawsuit waiver in the fine print.

All passes have block out dates now with Inspire blocked out for Christmas time Dec. 21 – Jan. 1.

The renewals will begin on August 18th.

The prices are as follows:

Inspire Key – $1,599 (Dream Key $1,399)

Believe Key – $1,099 (Previously $949)

Enchant Key – $699 (Previously $649)

Imagine Key – $399 (Price remains the same)

NEW: Disneyland Magic Key renewals open Aug 18. Renewals only – no new sales (for now). Dream Key gone. Inspire $1599 (new)

Believe $1099 (was $949)

Enchant $699 (was $649)

Here is what you get for each one:

Inspire Key

Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service (subject to limited availability) on days when you use your pass for park admission.* View important information about Disney Genie+ service

Coming Soon – Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads***

Up to 20% off select merchandiseϯ

Up to 15% off select diningϯ

Standard theme park parking included (excluding blockout dates, at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area)**

Believe Key

Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 6 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service (subject to limited availability) on days when you use your pass for park admission.* View important information about Disney Genie+ service

Coming Soon – Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads***

Up to 10% off select merchandiseϯ

Up to 10% off select diningϯ

50% off standard theme park parking (excluding blockout dates, at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area)**

Enchant Key

Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 4 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service (subject to limited availability) on days when you use your pass for park admission.* View important information about Disney Genie+ service

Up to 10% off select merchandiseϯ

Up to 10% off select diningϯ

25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area, excluding blockout dates**

Imagine Key

Only available for Southern California Residents living in zip codes 90000 to 93599

Reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates, and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions

Hold up to 2 theme park reservations at a time****

20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service (subject to limited availability) on days when you use your pass for park admission.* View important information about Disney Genie+ service

Up to 10% off select merchandiseϯ

Up to 10% off select diningϯ

25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area, excluding blockout dates**

