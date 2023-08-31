Disneyland Is Getting Special Pumpkin Spice Offerings To Celebrate Fall







Disneyland is getting some special pumpkin spice options as September 1 rolls around and we all prematurely celebrate Fall and Halloween. It’s never too early to get some pumpkin spice on!

The Disney Parks Blog has a list of where to find special fall treats at Disneyland!

Let’s take a look!

Pumpkin Chai Cream Puff: Pumpkin-shaped cream puff filled with pumpkin chai mousse and white chocolate crunchy pearls (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Café in Disneyland Park (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cold Brew: Taverne cold brew coffee with pumpkin sweet cream cheese topper (New)

Red Rose Taverne in Disneyland Park (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Chai-spiced Pumpkin Iced Tea: Iced tea, chai tea-flavored syrup, pumpkin purée cream, and pumpkin candy crystals (New) (Non-alcoholic)

Hungry Bear Restaurant in Disneyland Park (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Churro Funnel Cake: Cinnamon sugar, caramel sauce, pumpkin ice cream and whipped topping

Hungry Bear Restaurant in Disneyland Park (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Pumpkin-spiced Donuts: Warm and fluffy donuts tossed in pumpkin-spiced sugar and served with orange cream cheese dip and hot-buttered rum sauce

Lamplight Lounge in Disney California Adventure Park (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9; lunch and dinner only)

Pumpkin Crème Brûlée with Palmier PTB (New) (Plant-based)

Wine Country Trattoria in Disney California Adventure Park (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9)

Pumpkin Bundt Cake: Pumpkin-flavored cake filled with dulce de leche and cream cheese frosting finished with chocolate stem and mousse leaf

Cappuccino Cart in Disney California Adventure Park (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Pumpkin-spice Latte at The Coffee House

Disneyland Hotel (Available Sept. 12 through Oct. 31)

Pumpkin Cookie Shot with Milk (New)

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 5)

Cookie Box: Pumpkin Mickey sugar cookie, raspberry-filled cookies, and chocolate chip cookies with chocolate candies

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa (Available Sept. 1 through Nov. 5)

Pumpkin Ale Hard Float: Elysian Brewing Night Owl Pumpkin Ale with maple ice cream and seasonal garnish (New)

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure Park (Available Aug. 29 through Nov. 9; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Cheesecake: Marble pumpkin cheesecake with a brown butter crumble topping drizzled with a house-made Ballast Point Pumpkin Down beer caramel sauce (New)

Ballast Point Brewing Co. in Downtown Disney District (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Pumpkin Down Float: Vanilla ice cream with the Ballast Point Pumpkin Down beer

Ballast Point Brewing Co. in Downtown Disney District (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Pumpkin Spiced Jack-O-Lantern Macaron: Jack-O-Lantern macaron with pumpkin spiced ganache

Kayla’s Cake in Downtown Disney District (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Pumpkin Blooderscotch Cannoli: Cannoli shells filled with pumpkin and butterscotch chip cannoli cream served with whipped cream, a red caramel “blood” drizzle, and a sugar knife (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar in Downtown Disney District (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Which one is your favorite? Comment and let us know!