Disneyland in a Suburban Backyard? One Man Did It!







If you’re looking to get some of that Disneyland magic without waiting in long lines or paying for increasingly expensive tickets, there’s a place in the Anaheim Hills where you can get your fix. The attention to detail is something to behold.

David Sheegog and his wife, Frances, built a surprisingly massive scale recreation of Walt Disney’s first theme park, complete with Splash Mountain, Sleep Beauty Castle, and a functioning railroad! They call it Castle Peaks & Thunder Railroad.

It’s not an exact 1:1 recreation of Disneyland. However, it hits all of the fan favorites, incorporating some artistic liberties that make the thing pop!

The LA Times recently covered the fantastic miniature Happiest Place on Earth, but Attractions Magazine uploaded a video of it last year:

Although Castle Peaks & Thunder Railroad is in a private suburban backyard, the Sheegogs offer limited tickets for people to come into their homes and enjoy the mini-splendor. Don’t worry—admission is more than budget-friendly—it’s free!

The Sheegogs will have open house events this May. Check out the calendar below:

Saturday, May 4, 2024 ( 1:00-4:00)

Sunday, May 5, 2024 ( 1:00-4:00)

​ Saturday, May 11, 2024 ( 1:00-4:00)

( Sunday, May 12, 2024 ( 1:00-4:00)

​ Saturday, May 18, 2024 (1:00-4:00)

Sunday, May 19, 2024 (1:00-4:00)

​ Saturday, May 25, 2024 (1:00-4:00)

Sunday, May 26, 2024 (1:00-4:00)

Guests wanting to visit Castle Peaks & Thunder Railroad will need to register before open house:

“If you would like to attend, after I send out notification that we are accepting reservations, just go to Eventbrite by pressing the “REGISTER FOR AN OPEN HOUSE” button below. Once there, you can choose a date that still has openings and you can let us know how many persons are in your party. Be sure to be quick as the spots usually fill up in less than an hour.“

Will you be visiting Castle Peaks & Thunder Railroad in the future? Let us know!

[Source: LA Times]

[Source: Attractions Magazine]