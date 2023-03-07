Disneyland Hotel DVC Villas Opening Date







Disneyland announced today on their website that the Disney Vacation Club Villas at the Disneyland Hotel will be opening on September 28, 2023. Guests will be able to begin booking these villas on March 17, 2023.

The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel vary in size and theme with Disney explaining that the villas will be, “…celebrating the iconic legacy of Disney storytelling, the creative process and the visionary minds behind it all. Here, you’ll discover wonderful memory-making stays while immersed in Disney history in the place where it all started—the Disneyland Resort!”

Like most Disney Vacation Club Villas, the villas at the Disneyland Resort will feature home away from home type amenities such as a refrigerator, coffee maker, and a toaster. Additionally, there are a variety of villas options for party size from Duo Rooms for two guests to Three Bedroom Villas accommodating up to twelve guests. The villas types are as follows:

Duo Studio: themed around the creativity of the Disney’s The Jungle Book, these villas are perfect for two guests. These villas offer a queen sized bed, television, a spa-like bathroom, and some villas have a balcony or patio.

Deluxe Studios: These villas can accommodate up to four guests in two queen beds. There is a split bathroom in each villas. Guests may get a themed room featuring Disney’s Sleeping Beauty or Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. Additionally, these studios will have the same home away from home amenities as the Duo Studio.

One or Two Bedroom Villas: The One Bedroom Villas can accommodate up to five guests while the Two Bedroom Villas can accommodate up to nine guests. These villas are themed either to The Princess and the Frog or Fantasia. These villas include multiple televisions, a washer, a dryer, and a full-sized kitchen.

Three Bedroom Grand Villas: These spacious villas can accommodate up to twelve guests. These villas feature two floors with the bottom floor boasting a full-sized kitchen, living room, and a double-sided fireplace which showcases the outdoor patio, and a bedroom with a king sized bed. The first floor room is themed to the story of Bambi. On the second floor accessed by a spiral staircase, the bedrooms feature Frozen and Moana theming and two queen sized beds and a single pulldown bed in each room. A washer and dryer is available on the second floor.

Guests of the Villas at the Disneyland Hotel will also have access to the newest pool on site flanked with cabanas, multicolored pergolas, and a poolside bar along with the three other pools at the hotel. Guests will have access to the fitness center and all the other amenities at the Disneyland Hotel. Guests will also get early entry into both Disneyland Park and California Adventure every day during their stay.

Before these rooms open, the Disneyland Resort has a very small amount of Disney Vacation Club Villas available at the Grand Californian Hotel and Spa. There are seventy-one available villas ranging from studios to three bedroom villas. These villas book quickly and are rarely available.

Disney Vacation Club members are surely satisfied with the addition of the villas at the Disneyland Hotel. The booking window for the Disneyland Hotel Villas starts on March 17, 2023 with the first available date for staying in the villas as September 28, 2023.

