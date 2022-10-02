Disneyland Haunted Mansion Glow-In-The-Dark Pop! Loungefly Pieces Are Coming Soon

Disney and Loungefly have teamed up one again for a spookacular Haunted Mansion mini backpack and wallet that are based on the Disneyland Haunted Mansion attraction. Since it’s also Pop! themed, it features our favorite hitchhiking ghosts in their Pop! vinyl form!

The new piece (and possibly more) will be arriving on Loungefly Tuesday, October 4th!

Loungefly announced the pieces on social media!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by loungefly (@loungefly)

“Loungefly collectors: I have 999 Loungefly bags.

Also Loungefly collectors: But there’s room for 1,000.

🎒: The Pop! by #Loungefly Disney Haunted Mansion glow-in-the-dark collection is making its arrival Tuesday, October 4th exclusively on Loungefly.com”

We do know that there is a wallet and mini backback for this design.

The fact that they Glow-in-the-dark too is just extra fun!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!