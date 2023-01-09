Disneyland Guest Buys New Pants After Sitting In Poop Left on Bench

File this under disgusting. A Disneyland guest posted a video on TikTok showing them buying new pants after sitting in feces left on a Disneyland bench.

It’s unclear how the poop got there. I have seen people at Walt Disney World change their kids diapers on benches or the literal sidewalk and I’ve evens even seen them leave the diaper lay and walk away. Granted it was probably about 10 years ago since I’ve seen that. It’s also possible a child had an accident and it fell out of their shorts or an adult could even have done it. Who knows, but this poor woman says she sat in it.

After the incident she threw the expensive leggings away which sparked a debate amongst commenters about whether or not she should have taken them home and washed them. I think that is up to what you can stomach and psychologically handle. While a lot of people would just wash the expensive leggings, a lot of people wouldn’t be able to wear them again. Either response is valid.

Personally, I have had something like this happen to be before. I was in a Pittsburgh Target and stepped on poop in the bathroom. Silly me wasn’t looking down at the floor by the sinks when it happened. It’s traumatizing and gross. Especially when you have to put your shoes on and you need to get the crap off of your shoes and out of your treds to even go and get another pair. I feel her pain. I still get grossed out when I think about it.

Other people responded to her video with stories of their own. I’m not going to further gross you out with the details, but one involved Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and it’s something that I think happens a lot.

I guess the moral of the story is to look down before you sit.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!