Disneyland Gingerbread Displays You Can Enjoy!

With the holidays quickly approaching and Halloween behind us, Disney has turned it’s focus to their Christmas decor and gingerbread displays! Disneyland has some amazing pieces you need to see!

The Disney pastry teams have been hard at work bringing the gingerbread pieces to life!

Here is where you can find these epic, edible, builds in Disneyland:

The iconic Haunted Mansion Gingerbread House:

It takes more than 20 days to put the 300-pound piece together!

Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa will host the “Grand” Gingerbread House

Starting on November 14, guests can once again see the “Grand” Gingerbread House, which is a giant gingerbread replica of the hotel. This amazing build stands at about 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide. It is made from more than “600 pounds of gingerbread, 600 pounds of powdered sugar, 250 pounds of fondant, 1 pound of pixie dust, and features 25 hidden Mickeys!”

You can also purchase some treats at the GHC Holiday Cart to take home some treats with you, including:

Mickey Gingerbread

Poinsettia Cookie

Snowman Cookie

Christmas Cookie

Hanukkah Cookie

Holiday Cookie Box

Assorted Macarons (New)

Kwanzaa Sweet Potato Loaf (New)

New Year’s Cookie (New)

Rice Krispie

Hot Chocolate

Hot Apple Cider (Available with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, or Rumchata)

Waffle Shot (Available with milk, low-fat milk, chocolate milk, or eggnog)

Waffle Shot (Available with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, Rumchata, Amaretto, Butterscotch Schnapps, Rumple Minze, Crown Royal Apple, Skrewball Whiskey, Fireball Whiskey, Louis the 13th)

A Gingerbread Mickey Ear Hat Bowl and Bottle Topper will also be available!

Make sure you spend some time checking out the amazing work of Disney’s pastry chefs if you visit Disneyland during the holiday season!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog