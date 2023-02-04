Disneyland Gets MORE Discounts for ‘Star Wars’ Experiences. What about Walt Disney World Bob?







When Bob Iger indicated that he was going to do more to focus on value in the parks he must have actually just meant Disneyland because that’s where all the “value” is going. Now more price cuts have been made for ‘Star Wars’ experiences at Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland, that are not being given to guests at Walt Disney World.

Guests wanting to build a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop or build a droid at the Droid Depot can do so for a lot cheaper at Disneyland than Walt Disney World now. Bob Iger rolled back the cost, but only for one coast. The Savi’s Workshop lightsaber experience at Disneyland now costs $219.99 while it still costs $249.99 at Walt Disney World!

Disneyland:

Walt Disney World:

Droid Depot’s Build-a-Droid experience also have gotten a price reduction for Disneyland ONLY. Disneyland’s cost is now back down to $99.99 while Walt Disney World still sits at $119.99.

Disneyland:

Walt Disney World:

Where’s the value BOB?!

Websites like the OC Register are talking about how Iger rolled back Chapek’s price hikes. For only ONE location!

“Disneyland has quietly rolled back unpopular price hikes on already expensive lightsabers and droids in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that were instituted during the final months of Disney’s former CEO Bob Chapek’s tenure.

Disneyland has dropped prices on the lightsaber-building experience at Savi’s Workshop from $250 to $220 and on the astromech-assembling experience at Droid Depot from $120 to $100.“

This has happened ahead of the February 8 investor call where he most likely will go on to say that he is bringing value for guests while giving the majority of benefits to Disneyland alone.

Besides these pricing cuts Iger has announced that Disneyland got almost two months of the low $104 one-day tickets added to the amount they already offered. Walt Disney World has no tickets priced that low, nor did they get more “low price” dates.

It was announced that starting today, February 4, Disneyland guests would get free ride photos when they purchase a park ticket. In contrast, Walt Disney World will get free photos IF you buy a Genie+ upgrade. However no start date has been given, just “sometime in the future” trust us. But when it does go into effect, WDW guests MUST buy Genie+ to get the “free attraction photos” while Disneyland guests are not required to buy Genie+ for theirs.

Disneyland opened up some of the Magic Key passes for purchase again, while Annual Passes have remained closed for Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World resort hotel guests no longer have to pay for parking at their resort hotel. But that pales in comparison to the deals and 100th Anniversary events that Disneyland customers are getting. Now they get a discount on Galaxy’s Edge experiences too.

Hey Bob, if you are trying to convince shareholders that you are making changes you might want to remember that a lot of Walt Disney World guests, APs, DVC members, etc. also are shareholders and you need to show us the “value” too. Free parking for resort hotel guests isn’t going to cut it.