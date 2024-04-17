Disneyland Cast Members File Petition To Unionize







Disneyland workers have been trying to unionize since February 2024 and have collected enough signatures to push for the next step toward a union. The 1,700 workers from the parades and characters segment have now filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board to try to form one. According to reports, that vote would likely come next month or the month after.

The new union would be called “Magic United,” and the cast members want Disney to recognize the union and its efforts.

Workers who help bring Disneyland’s beloved characters to life say they’ve collected enough signatures to support their push to join the Actors’ Equity Union. Actors’ Equity would serve as the group’s bargaining representative and already represents similar cast members in Walt Disney World.

Actors’ Equity President Kate Shindle said, “The Cast Members who bring the Characters and Parades to life have been non-union since Disneyland Resort opened in the 1950s and have watched other workers in the park unionize all around them. Just eight weeks after Equity launched a campaign seeking union authorization cards, we have signatures from a supermajority of those eligible.

These performers and the Hosts, Leads and Trainers who create magic alongside them know that their lives, as well as the Guest experience at Disneyland, can be improved through collective bargaining. They deserve a voice in their workplace and meaningful negotiations over wages, benefits, and working conditions.”

Unions already represent many different groups of cast members at Disney theme parks. Disneyland has about 35,000 workers, and many are already unionized. Disney officials reportedly issued a statement saying, “We support our cast members’ right to a confidential vote that recognizes their individual choices.”

Based on their statement it does seem that Disney will indeed recognize the union if the National Labor Relations Board votes to approve it.

