Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite To Showcase Carousel of Progress and Tomorrowland Characters







Disneyland is getting ready for their popular ‘Throwback Nite’ event on April 18th and 20th. Ahead of the Disneyland: After Dark after-hours, ticketed event, Disney has posted a list of what characters will be appearing. Among them are Mother and Father from the Carousel of Progress now located in Walt Disney World. Mr. Morrow From Flight to the Moon and the Tomorrowland Space Couple. A photo opportunity with the now-gone PeopleMover will also be available.

The Carousel of Progress left Disneyland in 1973 and was moved to Walt Disney World and reopened in 1975, where it has been ever since. I can understand why Disneyland fans would be excited to see these characters.

Other characters appearing include:

Main Street, U.S.A. – Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

Fantasyland – Dumbo, Pinocchio & friends, Aurora & friends, Hyacinth Hippo and Mademoiselle Upanova (Fantasia) and Alice & Friends.

Fronierland – Peter Pan & Friends

Critter Country – Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf

Tomorrowland – Mother and Father from Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, Tomorrowland Space Couple and Mr. Morrow from Flight to the Moon.

Photo Opportunities Include:

Main Street, U.S.A. – Walt Disney’s Disneyland Park and the Disneyland Marquee

Fantasyland – Skyway

Tomorrowland- Mighty Microscope and PeopleMover

Frontierland- Rainbow Caverns Mine Train

New Orleans Square – Disneyland Railroad.

The cost for tickets are $129 for April 18th or $145 for April 20th. Tickets are still available HERE. The event runs from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM but guests can enter the park starting at 6 PM.

The event write-up states:

“Join us for an after-hours soirée inspired by the debonair days of the ’50s and ’60s! Swing by for a trip down memory lane in retro-inspired attire and discover Disneyland Park’s classic past with live music and exciting entertainment. As you journey through the park, encounter some nostalgic Characters and enjoy fun photo ops, too. Purchase of a separate event admission ticket is required to attend.”

