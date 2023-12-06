Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Dates Announced For 2024







Disney has just announced eight Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite dates for 2024. This is a special ticketed, after-hours event celebrating a galaxy far, far away at Disneyland Park. There will be eight nights available.

Here are the available dates:

April 16, 2024

April 18, 2024

April 23, 2024

April 25, 2024

April 30, 2024

May 2, 2024

May 7, 2024

May 9, 2024

These nights will occur during the “Season of the Force” at Disneyland from April 5- June 2, 2024. Currently, we don’t yet know much about this event, including when tickets will go on sale. Disney says they will post that information “in the coming months.”

The Seasons of the Force event will offer Hyperspace Mountain, special-themed food and beverage offerings, and limited-time merchandise. Star Tours- The Adventure Continues and Galaxy’s Edge will “provide a fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland park, with galactic music sweeping through the spires.” (Which frankly sounds like not much of anything but Disney wants to make it sound like they are offering something special.)

Hopefully, Star Wars Nites will offer more.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog