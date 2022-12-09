Disneyland After Dark Returns For 2023

Disneyland fans get ready because the popular Disneyland After Dark events are returning for 2023! So far two “nites’ have been announced for next year including the popular ‘Sweethearts’ Nite and a new Princess Nite.

Limited tickets for these events will go on sale for Magic Key Holders on December 12, 2022 (no earlier than 9AM PST). The tickets for the general public will go on sale December 15, 2022 (no earlier than 9AM PST)

The after hours events will start with a three-hour pre-party that runs from 6 PM to 9 PM PT at Disneyland park. The private party will then run from 9PM to 1AM. Guests of course can ride the open attractions, they will also have unlimited digital downloads for Disney PhotoPass and receive a “commemorative keepsakes including a souvenir credential and event guide map.”

Of course special characters make appearances as well!

Here are the details!

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

Jan. 31, Feb. 2, 5, 7, 9, 14, 16, 2023, at Disneyland Park

“Sweethearts’ Nite will take place on seven different “date nights” in Disneyland park – the most ever for a Disneyland After Dark event! Celebrate the love of your life, your best pal or cherished family at this very special evening that will put your heart a flutter:

Gaze up at a special themed fireworks show

Dance at the Royal Ball hosted by Aladdin and Jasmine near “it’s a small world”

Take a moonlit cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat with the sounds of a live jazz ensemble

Relax and unwind to the sounds of island music from a Polynesian trio drifting through the night air at The Tropical Hideaway

Delight in many deliciously themed menu items available for purchase, created just for the event

Capture your moment with photo opportunities with darling Disney couples and spots inspired by romantic scenes from Disney films such as “Lady and the Tramp” and “The Little Mermaid,” including unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party

Enjoy pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland park starting at 6 p.m., no theme park reservation required”

Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite

March 7 & 9, 2023, at Disneyland Park

“You are invited to be royally fierce at Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite! This all-new, first-ever event will be a celebration under the stars where adventurous heroines and aspirational hearts unite! Immerse yourself in this empowering night at Disneyland park with iconic characters who light the world with kindness, courage, and a touch of magic. With shimmering décor, special photo opportunities, themed food and beverage offerings, commemorative keepsakes and characters galore, you’ll be ready to step into your own adventure of bravery and grace.

Receive a royal welcome at the Disneyland Train Station featuring Princess Minnie Mouse and Princess Daisy Duck with fanfare trumpeters

Enjoy an inspiring musical concert celebrating heartwarming, adventurous heroines including Moana, Merida and more accompanied by live vocalists

Raise the royal roof and dance the night away at the high-energy, candy-themed dance party at Tomorrowland stage with Vanellope Von Schweetz

Revel in Tiana’s Southern hospitality and dance along to jazz music in New Orleans Square

Savor specialty menu items befitting royalty throughout Disneyland park, available for purchase

Picture yourself in photo backdrops inspired by Disney films like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Princess Diaries” including unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party

Have a ball with pre-party mix-in admission to Disneyland park starting at 6 p.m., no theme park reservation required”

The fine print:

*The number of tickets available for each event date are limited, and event tickets are valid only for the specific event date and hours. Parking fees are not included in the ticket price. Tickets must be purchased online and are not available on the day of the event. Limit eight (8) tickets per person, per event date, and no discounts apply. Tickets not required for guests ages 2 and under. Tickets are non-refundable and may not be resold or transferred for commercial purposes. Costumes are subject to Disney guidelines and should not be obstructive or offensive; please check special event costume guidelines at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/faq/parks/dress/ for restrictions. Disney PhotoPass service is subject to the Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy found at Disneyland.com/photopass-terms-conditions/. Online registration required. Only select attractions, experiences, offerings, and services will be available during the event. Event, event elements, and available offerings may be modified and limited in availability, and are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice or liability. No refunds given for any changes or cancellations whether due to inclement weather or otherwise. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.

Source: Disney Parks Blog