





LGBTQIA+ Pride Month starts June 1st. To celebrate this month, the Disneyland Resort is hosting its first Pride Nite over two nights, June 13 and 15 at Disneyland Park. This will be part of the specially ticketed event, Disneyland After Dark.

Along with all the fun at the Happiest Place on Earth, Pride Nite will feature much more merriment.

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will feature a plethora of special additions including:

Shorter Wait Times with early admission starting at 6pm without needing a park reservation.

A DJ spinning hits along the Rivers of America all night long

Pride Cavalcade including all your favorite and classic characters Hosted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse in special attire for the event. Look for this down Main Street USA.

A family-friendly Ohana dance party with special characters

Special character appearances throughout the party even while enjoying the dance floor!

Pride inspired backdrops will be available for photo opportunities

Themed Eats that are the exclusive to the after-hours event.

Party Keepsakes including a commemorative credential and guide map

Unlimited PhotoPass digital photos throughout the entirety of the event. These pictures will be available for 45 days after the event.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best Pride attire to celebrate at the event.

Dates for the event: June 13 & 15

Time for the event: 9pm – 1am

Location: Disneyland Park

Guests of the event can enter Disneyland Park at 6pm to experience even more Disney fun with the event to happen later that night.

Ticket Price (ages 3 and up): $139

Guests can purchase tickets starting April 20, 2023 for Pride Nite on the Disneyland website. Magic Key holders are able to pre-order tickets.

Surely, this will be a fun night for everyone to enjoy after hours at Disneyland Park. Keep an eye on the Disneyland website for more information about this specially-ticketed event.

Are you excited for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite? Let us know in the comments.