Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Tickets Go On Sale Soon!







Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is just a couple of months away! Tickets are going on sale very soon!

Magic Key holders will be able to get a two-day jump on getting tickets. They can reserve admission to Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite on April 9.

General admission for the event will open up on April 11 at 9 AM PT. Regardless of your status as a guest, tickets will cost you $159 per person for ages three and up. Admission to Pride Nite does not require a theme park reservation.

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite kicks off on June 18 and runs through the 20th. While you can get into the park starting at 6 PM, the festivities don’t officially begin until 9 PM.

Disney bills the event as a time to "come together with family, allies and friends to enjoy an unforgettable and fun-filled evening that recognizes and embraces the LGBTQIA+ community."

Like other after-hours events in Disney parks, you’ll be able to ride many must-see attractions with fewer crowds. This is not a bad deal if you can last until closing time at 1 AM. However, only select things will be open after 6 PM.

So, what’s not included in that $159 price tag? Parking! You’re on your own. Hopefully, Disney won’t jack up the fees anymore by the time Pride Nite starts!

Keep in mind that tickets for these types of events are very limited. Expect wait times and outages on April 11. Thankfully, one guest can only purchase eight tickets. Guests ages two and under get in for free.

There are also some other rules similar to those at Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. If you’re going to wear a costume, check out the official guidelines.

[Source: Official Disneyland Website]