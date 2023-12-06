Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Dates Announced For 2024







The Disney Parks Blog has just announced there will be two Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite dates for 2024. This is a special ticketed, after-hours event celebrating Pride Month at Disneyland Park. There will be two nights available.

Here are the available dates:

June 18, 2024

June 20, 2024

This will be the second year for this event. I’m sure it will be bigger and better, but we know it will feature “entertainment, colorful characters, photo ops and more on two spectacular evenings in June at Disneyland park!”

Currently, we do not have additional information for this event or a date for ticket sales, but the Disney Parks Blog says that information will be available “in the coming months.”

Source: Disney Parks Blog