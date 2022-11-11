Disneyland Adds Dolls in Wheelchairs to ‘it’s a small world’

In another move to be more inclusive, Disneyland has just added some dolls in wheelchairs to ‘it’s a small world.’ The dolls are shown in the Latin America area of the attraction as well as the ending of the attraction.
The dolls can be seen in the Latin America and finale scenes of the boat ride at Disneyland. They will be added to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris in 2023.
CNN’s Natasha Chen has posted some images Disneyland sent her on Twitter:
.@Disneyland unveiled two brand new dolls *in wheelchairs* this morning at “It’s a Small World”! Similar additions anticipated at WDW and DLP next year. Photos here sent to me by #Disneyland. Writing up this story soon. pic.twitter.com/g5YqdF9XRt
— Natasha Chen (@NatashaChenCNN) November 11, 2022
It’s nice to see them trying to include some different types of diversity.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
