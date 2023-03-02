Disney100 LEGO Sets And Minifigures Officially Announced For Spring Release







The rumored Disney100 LEGO sets and minifigures have been officially announced and will release this spring.

“Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century. To commemorate 100 years of Disney, the LEGO Group is inviting families to share the wonder of storytelling, imagination, and creative play that LEGO Disney has inspired over the 24 years since it launched.”

Each mystery bag has one of the following Disney characters along with their pictured accessories:

Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey

Pinocchio

Jiminy Cricket

The Queen

Stitch 626

Pocahontas

Cruella de Vil & Dalmatian puppy

Miguel & Dante

Ernesto de la Cruz

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Robin Hood

Prince John

Tiana

Dr. Facilier

Queen of Hearts

Mulan

Aurora

Baymax

These bags will be available for purchase starting May 1 online and in stores.

This 200 piece set is Moana’s debut as a regular Minifigure, as she has only previously appeared in LEGO Friends sets. This also features Mickey, Minnie, Tinker Bell, Peter Pan, and Woody.

The Disney Celebration Train will be released April 1.

The 598 piece set, releasing April 1, includes Minifigures of Carl, Russel, and Dug.

This castle is designed to be rearranged into three different styles.

The set also comes with DUPLO figures of Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Donald, and Figaro the cat. It will be available for purchase April 1.

Source: WDWNT