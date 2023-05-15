Disney100 Decades Collection: 1950s Launches Today on Shop Disney

The next era in the Disney Decades Collection: 1950s, launches today on Shop Disney. Previously we had a sneak peek of items coming, but we also have a ‘Peter Pan’ playset as well!
Disney Decades Cinderella Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88
“The dreams that you wish can come true when carrying this simulated leather Loungefly mini backpack inspired by Walt Disney’s animated classic Cinderella. A dazzling inset lenticular front panel changes our heroine’s appearance from rags to riches like magic, while her Fairy Godmother and animal friends look on in amazement.
- Simulated leather mini backpack
- Fairy Godmother, Bruno, Major, Jaq, Gus, Luke and Bert screen art
- Lenticular Cinderella inset changes from rags to ballgown
- Back features Pumpkin Coach and castle
- Silver simulated leather ”Disney 100 Decades” label on back
- Double zipper main compartment
- Side slip pockets
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Silvertone hardware
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Print lining features Gus, Jaq, Luke, Bert and pumpkin“
Disney Decades 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Ears – $39.99
“You’ll have a whale of a tale to tell of your explorations and adventures aboard the Nautilus submarine while wearing this simulated leather ear headband themed to Walt Disney’s mighty motion picture 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. With portholes as mouse ears, you’ll see the giant squid attack and honor Disney’s 100 anniversary with a special metal tag.
- Simulated leather ears with raised elements
- Ears are imagined as portholes, one with a hinged ”bubble” window that can be opened and closed
- Depicts the Nautilus and giant squid
- Simulated leather grain band
- Comb at top of band
- Non-slip velour interior
- Metal Disney100 logo tag on side
- Walt Disney’s widescreen adaptation of Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea was released on December 23, 1954“
Disney Decades Goofy and Humphrey the Bear Limited Release Pin- $34.99
“Watch the birdie! Brownstone National Park’s most trouble-bound resident, Humphrey Bear, made his first animated appearance alongside amateur photographer Goofy in Walt Disney’s Hold That Pose (1950), then went on to bedevil Donald Duck and Ranger J. Audubon Woodlore in a series of frantically funny short cartoons. This limited release pin with slide and swivel features is inspired by his screen debut. Pick it up and put it in the bag!
- Limited Release
- Pin-on-pin design
- Features Goofy and Humphrey Bear
- ”Photo” slides down
- Front to back swivel changes ”photo” pose
- Enameled cloisonné
- Nickel finish
- Comes on Disney100: Decades card
- Mickey icon pin back
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s Hold That Pose (1950)
- Approx 2″ X 2″
Disney Decades Alice In Wonderland MagicBand+ – $64.99 (Preorder)
“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. Created as part of the Disney100 celebrations, this limited edition MagicBand+ design relives Alice’s golden afternoon encounter with the Garden of Live Flowers from Walt Disney’s animated classic Alice in Wonderland.
- Limited Edition of 4,300
- Includes one MagicBand+ with Alice in Wonderland design
- Features Alice and the Garden of Live Flowers
- Includes Disney100 logo
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections“
Disney Decades The Shaggy Dog Plush – $34.99
“The shaggiest dog you ever saw is now the shaggiest plush you’ll ever hug. Oh, what a pet! He’s dressed in his letterman sweater and fedora, just like the movie poster from Walt Disney’s 1959 live-action film classic The Shaggy Dog. Shaggy (a.k.a. ”Chiffon”) will transform your days and nights with furry cuddles and screwball comedy fun.
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Design based on original Disney Studios movie poster art for The Shaggy Dog
- Embroidered features
- Shaggy fur and tail
- Letterman sweater and fedora
- Approx 12″ tall (including hat)“
Disney Decades Peter Pan Figure Playset – $49.99
“Give me a career as a buccaneer, it’s the life of a pirate for me,” sing Captain Hook’s crew in Walt Disney’s Peter Pan. Now you can try the pirate’s life yourself with this figurine play set including the Jolly Roger ship, Mr. Smee in rowboat, five pirates and a paper-assembled Skull Rock setting. Of course, that old ”codfish” Hook and his youthful nemesis Pan are ready to cross swords for control of Never Land, all in your own soaring playtime adventures!
- Fully sculpted figurines
- Painted Peter Pan and Captain Hook figures
- Five solid color pirate figures
- Painted Mr. Smee figure in rowboat
- Fully built Jolly Roger pirate ship setpiece
- Paper Skull Rock backdrop you assemble
- Comes in box with Disney100 logo
The toys measure:
- Peter Pan: approx. 2” H
- Hook: approx. 2 3/4” H
- Pirates: up to approx. 2 3/4” H
- Smee in boat: approx. 2” H x 2 1/4” W x 4 3/4” L
- Pirate ship: approx. 12” H x 6” W x 10 1/2” L
- Skull Rock: approx. 5 3/4” H x 7” W (assembled)
- Packaging: 15” H x 17 1/2” W x 6” D”
These items are available now on Shop Disney!
