Disney100 Decades Collection: 1950s Launches Today on Shop Disney







The next era in the Disney Decades Collection: 1950s, launches today on Shop Disney. Previously we had a sneak peek of items coming, but we also have a 'Peter Pan' playset as well!

Let’s take a look!

“The dreams that you wish can come true when carrying this simulated leather Loungefly mini backpack inspired by Walt Disney’s animated classic Cinderella. A dazzling inset lenticular front panel changes our heroine’s appearance from rags to riches like magic, while her Fairy Godmother and animal friends look on in amazement.

Simulated leather mini backpack

Fairy Godmother, Bruno, Major, Jaq, Gus, Luke and Bert screen art

Lenticular Cinderella inset changes from rags to ballgown

Back features Pumpkin Coach and castle

Silver simulated leather ”Disney 100 Decades” label on back

Double zipper main compartment

Side slip pockets

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Silvertone hardware

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Print lining features Gus, Jaq, Luke, Bert and pumpkin“

“You’ll have a whale of a tale to tell of your explorations and adventures aboard the Nautilus submarine while wearing this simulated leather ear headband themed to Walt Disney’s mighty motion picture 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. With portholes as mouse ears, you’ll see the giant squid attack and honor Disney’s 100 anniversary with a special metal tag.

Simulated leather ears with raised elements

Ears are imagined as portholes, one with a hinged ”bubble” window that can be opened and closed

Depicts the Nautilus and giant squid

Simulated leather grain band

Comb at top of band

Non-slip velour interior

Metal Disney100 logo tag on side

Walt Disney’s widescreen adaptation of Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea was released on December 23, 1954“

“Watch the birdie! Brownstone National Park’s most trouble-bound resident, Humphrey Bear, made his first animated appearance alongside amateur photographer Goofy in Walt Disney’s Hold That Pose (1950), then went on to bedevil Donald Duck and Ranger J. Audubon Woodlore in a series of frantically funny short cartoons. This limited release pin with slide and swivel features is inspired by his screen debut. Pick it up and put it in the bag!

Limited Release

Pin-on-pin design

Features Goofy and Humphrey Bear

”Photo” slides down

Front to back swivel changes ”photo” pose

Enameled cloisonné

Nickel finish

Comes on Disney100: Decades card

Mickey icon pin back

Inspired by Walt Disney’s Hold That Pose (1950)

Approx 2″ X 2″

“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. Created as part of the Disney100 celebrations, this limited edition MagicBand+ design relives Alice’s golden afternoon encounter with the Garden of Live Flowers from Walt Disney’s animated classic Alice in Wonderland.

Limited Edition of 4,300

Includes one MagicBand+ with Alice in Wonderland design

Features Alice and the Garden of Live Flowers

Includes Disney100 logo

Inspired by Walt Disney’s Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections“

“The shaggiest dog you ever saw is now the shaggiest plush you’ll ever hug. Oh, what a pet! He’s dressed in his letterman sweater and fedora, just like the movie poster from Walt Disney’s 1959 live-action film classic The Shaggy Dog. Shaggy (a.k.a. ”Chiffon”) will transform your days and nights with furry cuddles and screwball comedy fun.

Detailed plush sculpting

Design based on original Disney Studios movie poster art for The Shaggy Dog

Embroidered features

Shaggy fur and tail

Letterman sweater and fedora

Approx 12″ tall (including hat)“

“Give me a career as a buccaneer, it’s the life of a pirate for me,” sing Captain Hook’s crew in Walt Disney’s Peter Pan. Now you can try the pirate’s life yourself with this figurine play set including the Jolly Roger ship, Mr. Smee in rowboat, five pirates and a paper-assembled Skull Rock setting. Of course, that old ”codfish” Hook and his youthful nemesis Pan are ready to cross swords for control of Never Land, all in your own soaring playtime adventures!

Fully sculpted figurines

Painted Peter Pan and Captain Hook figures

Five solid color pirate figures

Painted Mr. Smee figure in rowboat

Fully built Jolly Roger pirate ship setpiece

Paper Skull Rock backdrop you assemble

Comes in box with Disney100 logo

The toys measure:

Peter Pan: approx. 2” H

Hook: approx. 2 3/4” H

Pirates: up to approx. 2 3/4” H

Smee in boat: approx. 2” H x 2 1/4” W x 4 3/4” L

Pirate ship: approx. 12” H x 6” W x 10 1/2” L

Skull Rock: approx. 5 3/4” H x 7” W (assembled)

Packaging: 15” H x 17 1/2” W x 6” D”

These items are available now on Shop Disney!

