Disney100 Decade Collection Releases Today

Today we have the Disney100 Decades Collection for 1930. Several characters are featured including Mickey Mouse from “The Band Concert,” Snow White, Horace Horsecollar, Clarabelle Cow, and the Three Little Pigs. It’s a bit all over the place and underwhelming. I do get what they’re going for, but it seems very scattered. It hits the usual collections with a Loungefly, plush, pin, ears, and Magicband offering.
Oh and we’ve hit new levels of sticker shock with the $70 MagicBand+.
Let’s take a look!
Mickey Mouse ‘The Band Concert’ Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88.00
Mickey’s arms can move around on this piece!
“You’ll be a walking symphony of color when carrying this Loungefly mini backpack inspired by Walt Disney’s The Band Concert, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon short in color. With moveable arms, our able bandleader Mickey is able to conduct himself with style layered up in a series of simulated leather appliqués, some with a golden finish.
- Simulated leather grain
- Mickey Mouse bandleader appliqué design on front
- Golden accents
- Moveable arms
- Back features Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse in ”The Band Concert” in gold foil type
- Double zipper main compartment
- Zip front pocket
- Side slip pockets
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Goldtone hardware
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Lining features allover print with Bandleader Mickey
- Silver simulated leather Disney100 Decades label on back
- Disney x Loungefly logo label plate
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s The Band Concert (1935)“
Horace and Clarabelle MagicBand – $69.99
I’m sorry, limited or not, this piece is not worth $70! Disney just keeps pushing it with these prices.
“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. Now you can make your trip to the Parks even more special with this Limited Edition MagicBand+ that sports serious retro flair. Part of the Disney100 Decades 30s Collection, it features a design celebrating the very dashing and long-lasting couple Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow as they appeared in Walt Disney’s The Shindig.
- One MagicBand+
- Integrated rechargeable battery and charging cable
- Limited Edition of 4,300
- Band and tappable icon feature Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s The Shindig (1930)
- Part of Disney100 Decades 30s Collection
- Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections“
Snow White Ear Headband – $39.99
“The fairest of all will cast a spell of enchantment over the Magic Kingdom in this happy ear headband. Sequined-covered ears and vintage Snow White storybook illustrations are combined with a deluxe bow with embroidered ”insets” plus a gem-studded apple brooch. I’m wishing for one now!
- Ears feature vintage storybook illustrations
- Sequined detailing
- Character bow with embroidered ”insets”
- Gem-studded apple brooch
- Satin covered headband
- Non-slip velour interior
- ”Platinum” finish Disney100 Decades logo plate on side
- Disney100 Decades label on other side“
Clarabelle and Horace Pin Set – $29.99
I do like that we are seeing some Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar pieces.
“You’ll want to throw a barn dance or a ”whoopee” party in celebration of classic cartoon co-stars Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar–not to mention Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration–with this set of two cloisonne pins from the golden age of animation.
- Limited Release
- Set of two pins
- Includes Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar
- Clarabelle wears dangling 3D ”cowbell”
- Enameled cloisonné
- Laser print elements
- Black and nickel finishes
- Disney Pin Trading 2023 backstamp
- Mickey icon pin backs
- Comes on Disney100 Decades card
- Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections
- Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel
- Horace: approx. 1 3/4” H x 1 1/2” W
- Clarabelle: approx. 1 1/2” H x 1 1/2” W (not including cowbell)“
Three Little Pigs Plush Set – $44.99
“Celebrate 100 years of Disney animation storytelling with this porcine plush trio inspired by Walt Disney’s classic Silly Symphony, The Three Little Pigs. Fiddler Pig, Fifer Pig and Practical Pig are not afraid to seek refuge on the collectible shelf at your house, whether it’s made of sticks or bricks. Don’t blow it by missing out!
- Set of three plush toys
- Includes Fiddler Pig, Fifer Pig and Practical Pig
- Felt fiddle, fife and spatula props
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Soft stuffed
- Satin trims
- Celebrating the 90th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s Silly Symphony, The Three Little Pigs (1933)
- 11″ high“
These are available on Shop Disney now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
