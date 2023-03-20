Disney100 Decade Collection Releases Today







Today we have the Disney100 Decades Collection for 1930. Several characters are featured including Mickey Mouse from “The Band Concert,” Snow White, Horace Horsecollar, Clarabelle Cow, and the Three Little Pigs. It’s a bit all over the place and underwhelming. I do get what they’re going for, but it seems very scattered. It hits the usual collections with a Loungefly, plush, pin, ears, and Magicband offering.

Oh and we’ve hit new levels of sticker shock with the $70 MagicBand+.

Let’s take a look!

Mickey’s arms can move around on this piece!

“You’ll be a walking symphony of color when carrying this Loungefly mini backpack inspired by Walt Disney’s The Band Concert, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon short in color. With moveable arms, our able bandleader Mickey is able to conduct himself with style layered up in a series of simulated leather appliqués, some with a golden finish.

Simulated leather grain

Mickey Mouse bandleader appliqué design on front

Golden accents

Moveable arms

Back features Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse in ”The Band Concert” in gold foil type

Double zipper main compartment

Zip front pocket

Side slip pockets

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Goldtone hardware

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Lining features allover print with Bandleader Mickey

Silver simulated leather Disney100 Decades label on back

Disney x Loungefly logo label plate

Inspired by Walt Disney’s The Band Concert (1935)“

I’m sorry, limited or not, this piece is not worth $70! Disney just keeps pushing it with these prices.

“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. Now you can make your trip to the Parks even more special with this Limited Edition MagicBand+ that sports serious retro flair. Part of the Disney100 Decades 30s Collection, it features a design celebrating the very dashing and long-lasting couple Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow as they appeared in Walt Disney’s The Shindig.

One MagicBand+

Integrated rechargeable battery and charging cable

Limited Edition of 4,300

Band and tappable icon feature Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow

Inspired by Walt Disney’s The Shindig (1930)

Part of Disney100 Decades 30s Collection

Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections“

“The fairest of all will cast a spell of enchantment over the Magic Kingdom in this happy ear headband. Sequined-covered ears and vintage Snow White storybook illustrations are combined with a deluxe bow with embroidered ”insets” plus a gem-studded apple brooch. I’m wishing for one now!

Ears feature vintage storybook illustrations

Sequined detailing

Character bow with embroidered ”insets”

Gem-studded apple brooch

Satin covered headband

Non-slip velour interior

”Platinum” finish Disney100 Decades logo plate on side

Disney100 Decades label on other side“

I do like that we are seeing some Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar pieces.

“You’ll want to throw a barn dance or a ”whoopee” party in celebration of classic cartoon co-stars Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar–not to mention Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration–with this set of two cloisonne pins from the golden age of animation.

Limited Release

Set of two pins

Includes Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar

Clarabelle wears dangling 3D ”cowbell”

Enameled cloisonné

Laser print elements

Black and nickel finishes

Disney Pin Trading 2023 backstamp

Mickey icon pin backs

Comes on Disney100 Decades card

Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections

Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel

Horace: approx. 1 3/4” H x 1 1/2” W

Clarabelle: approx. 1 1/2” H x 1 1/2” W (not including cowbell)“

“Celebrate 100 years of Disney animation storytelling with this porcine plush trio inspired by Walt Disney’s classic Silly Symphony, The Three Little Pigs. Fiddler Pig, Fifer Pig and Practical Pig are not afraid to seek refuge on the collectible shelf at your house, whether it’s made of sticks or bricks. Don’t blow it by missing out!

Set of three plush toys

Includes Fiddler Pig, Fifer Pig and Practical Pig

Felt fiddle, fife and spatula props

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Soft stuffed

Satin trims

Celebrating the 90th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s Silly Symphony, The Three Little Pigs (1933)

11″ high“

These are available on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!