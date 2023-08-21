Disney100 1980s Decades Collection Now Available on Shop Disney

Disney has just released their latest Decades Collection celebrating 100 years of Disney. The most recent decade featured is one of my favorites, the 1980s. It was the decade that started the “Disney Afternoon.”
Let’s take a look!
Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers Mouse Ears – $39.99
“There’s no case too big or small. When you need help with an ear headband selection just call for ch-ch-ch-Chip ‘n Dale! This elaborate 3D topper will solve all your mouse ear mysteries. Just take a peek at Dale behind a ”magnifying glass” to find your style solution.
- Simulated leather padded left ear
- Padded ear features embroidered ”RR” icon appliqué on front, with Gadget and Zipper screen art on back
- Right ear is plastic ”magnifying glass”
- Flat vinyl Chip ‘n Dale characters
- Simulated leather headband
- Non-slip velour interior
- ”Platinum” finish Disney100 Decades logo plate on side
- Inspired by Disney’s Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers (1989)”
Rescue Rangers Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88
I adore this mini backpack! It measures about 10” H x 9” W (16” W including wings) x 5” D.
“It’s up, up and away with the Rescue Rangers when carrying this Loungefly mini backpack featuring ch-ch-ch-Chip ‘n Dale and their team of daring detectives. A simulated leather hot-air balloon design complete with wings and a front zip pocket will carry your day away to animated adventures!
- Mini backpack
- Simulated leather grain
- Screen art front, back and sides
- Chip, Dale, Gadget, Monterey Jack and Zipper screen art
- Double zipper main compartment
- Side slip pockets
- Wings and balloon appliqués
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Silvertone hardware
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Rescue Rangers emblem print lining
- Disney x Loungefly logo label plate
- Inspired by Disney’s Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers (1989)“
‘Oliver and Company’ Oliver and Dodger Plush – $39.99
“Why should you worry when soft-stuffed Dodger and Oliver can be your best plush pals? You’ll always be in good company with this set of two furry friends from the Disney100 Decades Collection. Just watch your wallet, watch and jewelry!
- Set of two plush toys
- Features Oliver and Dodger
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Soft stuffing
- Faux fur tufts
- Woven bandana
- Inspired by Disney’s Oliver & Company (1988)
- Comes in a mesh drawstring bag with Disney100 Decades logo
- Part of the Disney100 Decades: The 1980s Collection
- Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections
- Polyester
- Dodger: approx. 12” H (seated)
- Oliver: approx. 8” H (seated)“
‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ Limited Release Pin – $29.99
The pin measures about 2 1/2” H x 2” W.
“P-p-p-pleeease don’t miss out on this Disney100 tribute to Touchstone Pictures’ live-action and animation spectacular Who Framed Roger Rabbit featuring Toontown’s slapstick superstar in a pin-on-pin design.
- Limited Release
- Pin-on-pin design
- Enameled cloisonné
- Laser print elements
- Nickel finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2023 backstamp
- Mickey icon pin backs
- Comes on Disney100 Decades card
- Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Touchstone Pictures’ Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
- Part of the Disney100 Decades: The 1980s Collection
- Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel”
‘The Black Cauldron’ MagicBand+ – $64.99
This item is a pre-order for shipment around September 8, 2023.
“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. You’ll wake the dead at Disney Parks with the Horned King and this MagicBand+. As part of the Disney100 celebrations, the past is stirred up with this limited edition MagicBand+ inspired by Disney’s 1985 dark fantasy The Black Cauldron.
- Limited Edition of 4,300
- Includes one MagicBand+
- Strap features Gurgi, the Horned King and Creeper
- Tappable icon features The Horned King
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s The Black Cauldron (1984)“
These items are available now.
The 1990s collection will release on September 18th at 8AM PST/11AM EST.
We know that the Loungefly mini backpack will be Goofy and Max.
