Disney100 1980s Decades Collection Now Available on Shop Disney







Disney has just released their latest Decades Collection celebrating 100 years of Disney. The most recent decade featured is one of my favorites, the 1980s. It was the decade that started the “Disney Afternoon.”

Let’s take a look!

“There’s no case too big or small. When you need help with an ear headband selection just call for ch-ch-ch-Chip ‘n Dale! This elaborate 3D topper will solve all your mouse ear mysteries. Just take a peek at Dale behind a ”magnifying glass” to find your style solution.

Simulated leather padded left ear

Padded ear features embroidered ”RR” icon appliqué on front, with Gadget and Zipper screen art on back

Right ear is plastic ”magnifying glass”

Flat vinyl Chip ‘n Dale characters

Simulated leather headband

Non-slip velour interior

”Platinum” finish Disney100 Decades logo plate on side

Inspired by Disney’s Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers (1989)”

I adore this mini backpack! It measures about 10” H x 9” W (16” W including wings) x 5” D.

“It’s up, up and away with the Rescue Rangers when carrying this Loungefly mini backpack featuring ch-ch-ch-Chip ‘n Dale and their team of daring detectives. A simulated leather hot-air balloon design complete with wings and a front zip pocket will carry your day away to animated adventures!

Mini backpack

Simulated leather grain

Screen art front, back and sides

Chip, Dale, Gadget, Monterey Jack and Zipper screen art

Double zipper main compartment

Side slip pockets

Wings and balloon appliqués

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Silvertone hardware

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Rescue Rangers emblem print lining

Disney x Loungefly logo label plate

Inspired by Disney’s Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers (1989)“

“Why should you worry when soft-stuffed Dodger and Oliver can be your best plush pals? You’ll always be in good company with this set of two furry friends from the Disney100 Decades Collection. Just watch your wallet, watch and jewelry!

Set of two plush toys

Features Oliver and Dodger

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Soft stuffing

Faux fur tufts

Woven bandana

Inspired by Disney’s Oliver & Company (1988)

Comes in a mesh drawstring bag with Disney100 Decades logo

Part of the Disney100 Decades: The 1980s Collection

Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections

Polyester

Dodger: approx. 12” H (seated)

Oliver: approx. 8” H (seated)“

Disn

The pin measures about 2 1/2” H x 2” W.

“P-p-p-pleeease don’t miss out on this Disney100 tribute to Touchstone Pictures’ live-action and animation spectacular Who Framed Roger Rabbit featuring Toontown’s slapstick superstar in a pin-on-pin design.

Limited Release

Pin-on-pin design

Enameled cloisonné

Laser print elements

Nickel finish

Disney Pin Trading 2023 backstamp

Mickey icon pin backs

Comes on Disney100 Decades card

Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Touchstone Pictures’ Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Part of the Disney100 Decades: The 1980s Collection

Metal (zinc alloy) / enamel”

This item is a pre-order for shipment around September 8, 2023.

“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. You’ll wake the dead at Disney Parks with the Horned King and this MagicBand+. As part of the Disney100 celebrations, the past is stirred up with this limited edition MagicBand+ inspired by Disney’s 1985 dark fantasy The Black Cauldron.

Limited Edition of 4,300

Includes one MagicBand+

Strap features Gurgi, the Horned King and Creeper

Tappable icon features The Horned King

Inspired by Walt Disney’s The Black Cauldron (1984)“

These items are available now.

The 1990s collection will release on September 18th at 8AM PST/11AM EST.

We know that the Loungefly mini backpack will be Goofy and Max.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!