Disney100 1970s Decades Collection Has Released on Shop Disney

Today is the release of yet another Disney100 Decades collection on Shop Disney. This collection features products related to Disney films and shows released in the 1970s.
Let’s take a look!
Pete’s Dragon Elliot Pin Set – $29.99
“It’s not easy to find one trusted friend like Elliott, let alone three. This limited release pin set inspired by Disney’s film classic Pete’s Dragon will make every day a ”Brazzle Dazzle Day.” Three character poses come mounted on a ”model sheet” backer card. Hurry before our dragon disappears!
- Set includes three pins
- Designs feature Elliott in three different poses
- Enameled cloisonné
- Nickel finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2023 backstamps
- Mickey icon pin backs
- Comes on Elliott ”model sheet” card with Pete’s Dragon logo
- Inspired by Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (1977)“
Aristocats Mouse Ears – $39.99
“Everybody wants to be a cat when you’re wearing this jazzy ear headband themed to Disney’s animated classic The Aristocats. Put on the hat that knows where it’s at with sequined ears and character prints from the film, embroidered accents, a ”dancing” Duchess and O’Malley topper plus Disney100 logo metal tag. It’s groovy, mama, groovy!
- Padded, clear sequined ears with cord trim
- Character print ears include Scat Cat and Billy Boss on front, plus Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz on back
- Duchess and O’Malley cut out topper with moveable heads and tails
- Satin covered band with music note appliqués
- Metal Disney100 Decades logo tag on side
- Non-slip velour interior
- Inspired by Disney’s The Aristocats (1970)“
Miss Bianca and Bernard The Rescuers Plush Set – $29.99
“Sound the alert for Rescue Aid Society agents Miss Bianca and Bernard, as someone (perhaps you?) has stolen another hug from this pair of curiously soft and delightful plush mice of Disney’s classic, The Rescuers. Included with our intrepid mice investigators is dragonfly Evinrude who serves as the outboard ”motor” for a ”leaf” boat.
- Set of three plush toys
- Features Miss Bianca and Bernard, plus Evinrude and his ”leaf” boat
- Mice can be placed in boat or displayed separately
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Varied texture fabrics
- Furry hat
- Print elements on Evinrude
- Stitched ”leaf”
- Soft fill
- Inspired by Disney’s The Rescuers (1977)“
Robin Hood MagicBand+ – $64.99
“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. You’ll be making merry when you wear this limited edition design inspired by Disney’s 1973 version of Robin Hood and created as part of the Disney100 celebrations.
- Limited Edition of 4,300
- Includes one MagicBand+ with Robin Hood design
- Strap features Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Skippy, Sis and Toby
- Tappable icon features Robin Hood title design
- Inspired by Disney’s Robin Hood (1973)“
Muppets Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88
“Get ready to rock this Disney100 mini backpack by Loungefly. Inspired by the band from The Muppet Movie, this cool carryall features psychedelic art starring rock’s raddest band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. Accented with the band’s iconic smile on the front zippered pocket, yellow fringe on the side pockets and interior lining featuring an allover print of the band, it grooves with ’70s style as part of the Disney100 Decades celebration. Can you dig it?
- Simulated leather mini backpack
- Front panel features Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, including Floyd Pepper, Lips, Animal, Janice and Zoot
- Main zippered compartment
- Two side slip pockets with yellow fringe
- Exterior round zip compartment on front with lining
- Compartment features raised lips design with embroidered detailing
- Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem winged logo screen art on back
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Silvertone hardware
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Lining features allover print of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem
- Silver simulated leather Disney100 Decades patch on back
- Disney x Loungefly logo label plate
- Part of our Disney x Loungefly Collection
- Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections
- Inspired by The Muppet Movie (1979)“
These items are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
