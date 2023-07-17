Disney100 1970s Decades Collection Has Released on Shop Disney







Today is the release of yet another Disney100 Decades collection on Shop Disney. This collection features products related to Disney films and shows released in the 1970s.

Let’s take a look!

“It’s not easy to find one trusted friend like Elliott, let alone three. This limited release pin set inspired by Disney’s film classic Pete’s Dragon will make every day a ”Brazzle Dazzle Day.” Three character poses come mounted on a ”model sheet” backer card. Hurry before our dragon disappears!

Set includes three pins

Designs feature Elliott in three different poses

Enameled cloisonné

Nickel finish

Disney Pin Trading 2023 backstamps

Mickey icon pin backs

Comes on Elliott ”model sheet” card with Pete’s Dragon logo

Inspired by Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (1977)“

“Everybody wants to be a cat when you’re wearing this jazzy ear headband themed to Disney’s animated classic The Aristocats. Put on the hat that knows where it’s at with sequined ears and character prints from the film, embroidered accents, a ”dancing” Duchess and O’Malley topper plus Disney100 logo metal tag. It’s groovy, mama, groovy!

Padded, clear sequined ears with cord trim

Character print ears include Scat Cat and Billy Boss on front, plus Marie, Toulouse and Berlioz on back

Duchess and O’Malley cut out topper with moveable heads and tails

Satin covered band with music note appliqués

Metal Disney100 Decades logo tag on side

Non-slip velour interior

Inspired by Disney’s The Aristocats (1970)“

“Sound the alert for Rescue Aid Society agents Miss Bianca and Bernard, as someone (perhaps you?) has stolen another hug from this pair of curiously soft and delightful plush mice of Disney’s classic, The Rescuers. Included with our intrepid mice investigators is dragonfly Evinrude who serves as the outboard ”motor” for a ”leaf” boat.

Set of three plush toys

Features Miss Bianca and Bernard, plus Evinrude and his ”leaf” boat

Mice can be placed in boat or displayed separately

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Varied texture fabrics

Furry hat

Print elements on Evinrude

Stitched ”leaf”

Soft fill

Inspired by Disney’s The Rescuers (1977)“

“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. You’ll be making merry when you wear this limited edition design inspired by Disney’s 1973 version of Robin Hood and created as part of the Disney100 celebrations.

Limited Edition of 4,300

Includes one MagicBand+ with Robin Hood design

Strap features Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Skippy, Sis and Toby

Tappable icon features Robin Hood title design

Inspired by Disney’s Robin Hood (1973)“

“Get ready to rock this Disney100 mini backpack by Loungefly. Inspired by the band from The Muppet Movie, this cool carryall features psychedelic art starring rock’s raddest band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. Accented with the band’s iconic smile on the front zippered pocket, yellow fringe on the side pockets and interior lining featuring an allover print of the band, it grooves with ’70s style as part of the Disney100 Decades celebration. Can you dig it?

Simulated leather mini backpack

Front panel features Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, including Floyd Pepper, Lips, Animal, Janice and Zoot

Main zippered compartment

Two side slip pockets with yellow fringe

Exterior round zip compartment on front with lining

Compartment features raised lips design with embroidered detailing

Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem winged logo screen art on back

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Silvertone hardware

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Lining features allover print of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem

Silver simulated leather Disney100 Decades patch on back

Disney x Loungefly logo label plate

Part of our Disney x Loungefly Collection

Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections

Inspired by The Muppet Movie (1979)“

These items are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!