Disney Yzma Doll Available As Part of Exclusive Villain Doll 3-Pack







Disney dolls are popular, but some characters are harder to find. One of those characters is Yzma from “The Emperor’s New Groove.” Even though she has cult-like status as a popular villain, she’s rarely seen in doll form. But there is a Disney villains doll three-pack that includes her in all her bony glory.

The doll pack is an Amazon exclusive and retails for $74.99. This works out to be about $25 per doll in the set.

In this set, fans will find dolls of the Evil Queen from “Snow White,” Cruella De Vil from “101 Dalmatians” and Yzma from “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

Inspired by the animated characters in Disney movies, meet three Villains dolls perfect for expanding the Disney world of imaginative play: the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil and Yzma.

In her gold crown and signature purple gown with white standing collar, the Evil Queen doll appears fashionably fierce—and she will do anything she can to stop Snow White.

Puppy-obsessed Cruella De Vil doll embodies evil from head to toe, in a gorgeous black gown with a faux fur coat and long gloves, accentuated with her striking black and white hairstyle.

Power-hungry Yzma completes this wonderfully wicked doll trio, wearing a black slinky gown with spiky feather collar and a regal purple headpiece.

Fans can collect all the Disney dolls and build the ultimate Disney doll collection. Each sold separately, subject to availability.

This set comes from Mattel and was just released a couple of weeks ago, on September 16, 2023.

I love the custom molds on Cruella and Yzma. These dolls are a fun addition for Disney doll collectors or those of us who like the villains as much or more than the heroes.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

**This article contains referral links that helps the site make money on purchases at no additional cost to the consumer.