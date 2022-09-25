Disney x Coach Outlet Villains Collection

Today the Coach Outlet x Disney Villains Collection has launched for early access online. Four Disney Villains are featured including: Maleficent, Ursula, Cruella, and the Evil Queen.
Here’s a look at the items and prices!
I just can’t get over the plush bears. They look like some kind of bondage bear in cosplay to me.
What do you think? Comment and let us know.
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.