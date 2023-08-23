Disney World First Responders Are Unhappy About CFTOD Choice To End Theme Park Benefits







Earlier in the week, we told you about the announcement from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) that they would be ending theme park passes and more for their employees after realizing that they were paying over $2.5 million a year for the perk. The CFTOD administrator, Glen Gilzean, announced that they would instead be giving employees $1,000 more.

Today was a CFTOD meeting, and during the meeting, members of what was the Reedy Creek Fire Department came to ask the board not to remove the benefits, with one firefighter discussing how the firefighters supported Governor DeSantis and the new board. They were told their jobs and benefits were safe.

The firefighters and other first responders have been trying to get a new contract for years. It was announced they would be getting one, along with equipment, and more help. Then the offer was pulled, allegedly after other communities in Florida were upset that the deal might make them have to raise taxes to pay their people better or risk losing them or the Walt Disney World department. (I wish I were kidding, but that’s allegedly what happened.)

Now, they are losing their Walt Disney World park benefits as well. However, it was mentioned in the press release sent out by CFTOD, that only about 50% of the employees actually use the perk.

According to WDWNT, The Chairman of the Board, Martin Garcia, told the employees that they are removing the perk for three reasons.

“Martin Garcia, Chairman of the Board, said the cancelation came down to three points: the policy only benefited Walt Disney World, it was inequitable to employees because larger families got more benefits, and the policy may endorse something “illegal,” that is a private company giving gifts to public employees.”

The board did agree to raise the amount of extra compensation from 1,000 to $1,425 and said they will “continue to evaluate” the amount.

Personally, I feel terrible for the first responders who have been promised so much and then not given any of it. This was after they had had no contract for years and were in dire need of equipment and more help. After promises and a contract offer, that was pulled, they are now losing more.

