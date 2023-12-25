Disney World Employee With Child Abuse Photos Arrested







Of course, we couldn’t end the year without yet another Walt Disney World employee being arrested. Like the several previous incidents, this person was caught possessing several images of children being abused.

Unlike previous arrests, this one wasn’t the work of Polk County’s Grady Judd. This time, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office made the collar. Hernando County is about 82 miles or an hour and forty-five minutes away from Walt Disney World.

Michael Foster was taken into custody after the HCSO was tipped off earlier this month that he allegedly had child pornography in his possession. The offending media was said to be hidden on various storage devices such as SD cards and flash drives.

Foster, a mechanic at Walt Disney World during the overnight shift, admitted to downloading the CP. He was charged with 32 counts of possessing the illegal material. His bond was set at $320k.

Although the New York Post did not have a direct quote from Walt Disney World, a spokesperson for the company stated that Foster’s employment had ended.

This past year alone, we’ve seen multiple Walt Disney World employees arrested:

Those are only the stories that made headlines! Who knows how many other scumbags flew under the radar this year.

While it may be easy to blame the Walt Disney Company for this, unless the person was caught offending before being hired, a criminal background check isn’t going to flag them. Thankfully, some of these offenders are dumb and get caught. It’s the smart ones we need to worry about.

[Source: New York Post]