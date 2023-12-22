Disney World Crowd Calendar 2024: Best Days to Go







Although there are rumors that attendance at Walt Disney World is slipping, the parks can still be annoyingly busy, even in the middle of the week. Let’s take a look at the expected crowd levels for 2024 and see which days will be the best time to go.

Thanks to Magic Guides‘ Disney World Crowd Calendar, we’ve seen that most of 2024 will be busy, with zero days of light crowds projected. Not to worry, though. Some spots throughout the next year will feature below-average attendance.

Based on Disney’s theme parks, we will break the best visiting days up.

Animal Kingdom

Below-average crowds can be expected on most weekdays in January and September.

The Magic Kingdom

Below-average crowds can be expected on most weekdays in January, April, May, September, and November.

Hollywood Studios

This park appears to be the busiest during 2024, with below-average crowds expected during the first two weeks of September.

EPCOT

The futuristic theme park and World Showcase will also be in pretty high demand next year. The best days to attend EPCOT appear to be during the last week of August and most of September.

Magic Guides uses past attendance data for its predictions. These forecasts should not be considered gospel because Florida has several environmental factors that can affect crowds. Those factors could be severe thunderstorms, hurricanes, and non-stop rain during the Spring.

If you’re looking for the best way to save money on your one-day Walt Disney World park trip, check out our hand guide here. Just don’t get suckered into one of those timeshare presentations.

Remember, getting into the park does not mean you’ll be able to access the latest and most popular rides. Paying to skip the lines via Genie+ will still be a thing you’ll probably have to do, even with smaller crowds.

[Source: Magic Guides]